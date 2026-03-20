7-Round Jaguars Mock Draft Following First Offseason Stage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The opening weeks of free agency are over, and it is full steam ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the Jaguars still have time to make moves before and after the draft to prepare for training camp, next month's draft will be a critical time for the Jaguars and their 11 picks. With that in mind, here is our full seven-round mock after the first rounds of the offseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TRADE UP: Jaguars trade No. 56, No. 164 (fifth-round) with Green Bay Packers to No. 52

2nd Round, No. 52: LB Anthony Hill, Texas

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas linebacker Anthony Hill (LB12) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A rangy athlete who can be a playmaker at each phase of linebacker, Anthony Hill would give the Jaguars a high-upside option to develop alongside Foyesade Oluokun. He could get into an honest compeitrition with Ventrell Miller to determine the best starter to kick off the season, and still give the Jaguars depth and flexibility.

3rd Round, No. 81: Tennessee DE Joshua Josephs

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have interesting second-year defensive ends in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, but they need more added to the position with Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah as free agents. Joshua Josephs wins with length and aggressiveness, and he looks just like a defensive end the Jaguars would have high marks on.

3rd Round, No. 88 : Iowa IOL Logan Jones

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones (OL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the top centers in college football, Logan Jones is a top-notch athlete who would be a wise investment into the future of the Jaguars' offensive line. Jones could be Robert Hainsey's long-term replacement while Jonah Monheim provides depth at both guard spots. Wyatt Milum could play guard or tackle, too, making this quite the trio to build around.

3rd Round, No. 100: Penn State IDL Zane Durant

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) celebrates a play against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A twitched-up three-technique is exactly what the Jaguars need to find for their interior defensive line. Zane Durant has some Grady Jarrett to his game, and could end up making a big impact much sooner than later.

4th Round, No. 124: Texas TE Jack Endries

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Jaguars clearly want to get more dynamic at tight end this offseason, and Jack Endries would certianly help them do that. He has been a productive pass-catcher for years, and that carried over to Texas after his time at Cal. He would fit in easily in 13 and 12 personnel sets for a Jaguars team that still needs more behind Brenton Strange.

5th Round, No. 166: Texas Tech DL Skyler Gill-Howard

Texas Tech's Skyler Gill-Howard returns an interception for a touchdown against Kent State during a non-conference football game, Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A disruptive and athletic force along the defensive line, Skyler Gill-Howard would give the Jaguars another young disruptor up front. He can play inside and outside, but his best value would come as a sub-package pass-rusher on third-downs.

6th Round, No. 203: Indiana DE Mikail Kamara

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another defensive lineman? Yup. The Jaguars have a major need there now. After this scenario, they land high-ceiling options for the future at both defensive end and defensive tackle, a youth movement reminiscent to what the Los Angeles Rams have done in recent years. Mikail Kamara is as intangibly rich as it gets.

7th Round No. 233: Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech wideout Eric Rivers (WO32) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A smaller receiver who has the ability to play outside, Eric Rivers has some Parker Washington traits to him -- including the ability to return punts, which he could do as a rookie while Washingston sees his offensive role expand.

7th Round, No. 240 : USC DB Bishop Fitzgerald

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Jaguars can afford to wait until this late for a safety, and Bishop Fitzgerald and his ball production would certainly fit into the Jaguars' secondary. He could cut his teeth on special teams early and then try to fight for a bigger role in 2027 when there could be more changes at safety.

7th Round, No. 245: Toledo CB Andre Fuller

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have their top five cornerbacks already on the roster in Travis Hunter, Montaric Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, and Christian Braswell, so they can afford to wait on a corner. Here, they finally add some size to the room with a 6-foot-1 athlete in Andre Fuller.