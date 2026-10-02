3 Matchups That Will Decide Jaguars vs. Bengals: Jakobi Meyers Provides Critical Advantage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-1 thanks to some critical matchup wins over the first three weeks of the season, and they will need to come out on the right end of the matchups once more in Week 4.

Some of the matchups that will dictate the Jaguars' success in Week 4, such as the one between cornerback Travis Hunter and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase are obvious. Other key battles, though, are perhaps less so.

So, which matchups do we think will help determine the Jaguars' ability to leave Cincinnati with a road victory? We break it down below.

WR Jakobi Meyers vs. CB DJ Turner

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates following a catch during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think this is going to be a big week for Parker Washington in terms of explosive plays due to how much man coverage the Bengals play, but I think the most important Jaguars receiver this week could actually be veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers had a big-time performance against the Patriots last week, and it is clear how much the Jaguars trust him in got-to-have-it situations like they are likely to face on third downs and in the red-zone.

With the Bengals say to play Dax Hill in the slot due to their cornerback injuries, Meyers will likely get plenty of snaps on the outside against top Bengals cornerback DJ Turner. Turner is the best defensive back on the Bengals' roster, but Meyers has been as effecient as any receiver in the NFL. According to NextGenStats, Trevor Lawrence has a 156.3 passer rating when targeting Meyers in 2026, the third-highest among all quarterback-receiver duos with at least 10 targets this season. Meyers has hauled in 10 of 11 targets for 132 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

DE Travon Walker vs. RT Amarius Mims

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) defends against New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals have one of the NFL's top pass-blocking offensive tackles in young right tackle Amarius Mims. According to Pro Football Focus, Mims has not allowed a single pressure in 111 pass-protection snaps this season. He is the only offensive tackle with at least 50 snaps in pass-protection who has not allowed a single pressure this season, and it is not unfair to say he is the best offensive lineman the Jaguars have faced in the first month of the season.

Walker has been the Jaguars' best pass-rusher this season both in terms of pressures and pressure rate, and he will have to be able to give the Jaguars some kind of jolt in the snaps where he faces off against Mims. The Jaguars could move him inside and let Walker get some critical pass-rush snaps from the interior, but his toughest -- and most important -- snaps will be on the edge against Mims on passing downs.

CB Jarrian Jones vs. WR Tee Higgins

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) walk off the field after defeating the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chase and Hunter battle is going to catch plenty of headlines, and it should. But last year's Jaguars-Bengals game was thrown off track in large part due to a late Tee Higgins touchdown where he beat Tyson Campbell and Andrew Wingard for a score. Last year's secondary was not up to task to slow down Higgins on the other side of Chase, and the Jaguars will need to be this weekend to give themselves a chance.

Jarrian Jones has been productive for the Jaguars through the first three weeks of the season, and he seems to have found a real home on the outside across from Hunter. He will have to face both of the Bengals' top receivers, but I am most interested in seeing how he slows down the Bengals' stellar offensive second fiddle.