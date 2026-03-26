3 Offensive Guards Jaguars Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

Protecting the quarterback is the number one job for offensive linemen in football. However, they impact the game in various ways, including run blocking. The Jacksonville Jaguars made significant investments in the offensive line this past season, though it showed that it was not enough to maintain stability up front, especially in the middle.

General manager James Gladstone must address the offensive line in the NFL Draft, whether it is adding depth at offensive tackle or center, or securing competition at guard to ensure long-term viability up front. Having quarterback Trevor Lawrence clean in the pocket to tear up the field is the best-case scenario, and the Jaguars must make sure this is consistent. With that in mind, here are three guards whom Jacksonville could target in the NFL Draft.

DJ Campbell, Texas Longhorns

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas offensive lineman DJ Campbell (OL11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One thing I would love to see Gladstone do is add serious size to the trenches. The Jaguars don't seem to have that to a significant extent, and that should get resolved by targeting Campbell, as a stocky, powerful guard with sheer size to overwhelm opposing defenders in the trenches. Campbell offers excellent power at the point of attack with the arm length to aid in pass protection while being a menace in the run game, making him a fun Day Three prospect to watch.

Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

An experienced starter at both left and right guard, Schrauth is an offensive guard prospect viewed as a top prospect at his position. The former four-star recruit provides the mobility and physicality in the trenches you want in a Liam Coen zone-blocking guard within his offense, added in with excellent leg drive and quality play strength to consistently win the point of attack. Teams might be hesitant with Schrauth due to a season-ending knee injury, but his tape speaks for itself.

Keagen Trost, Missouri Tigers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost (OL51) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Saving the best for last, Trost is the definition of an intangibly rich prospect for Gladstone and the Jaguars. Having played for Morgan State and Wake Forest, Trost joined the Tigers as a graduate student and quickly became one of their top players on offense as a starting right guard, yet his play and lack of adequate length make him suitable for a guard transition or make him unsuitable for the next level.

Trost is a player who brings versatility, technique, power, and movement skills that the Jaguars could love to utilize along their offensive line, both to provide depth at four of the five spots up front and compete for a potential starting gig as a rookie at either guard spot.