3-Round Jaguars Mock Draft for 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the few teams that don't own their first-round pick in the upcoming draft, and that puts their front office in a difficult situation. The Jaguars already didn't have the most impressive offseason, and they'll have to rely on their later picks to bring in young talent.

The Jaguars have four draft picks in rounds two and three, which will be a big test for James Gladstone's leadership and what he can do as their general manager. What does an ideal three-round draft look like for the Jaguars?

3 Round Mock Draft

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Their first pick in the draft has to be the most impactful, and Kyle Louis is one of the most athletic linebackers in this draft class. He's the perfect project to build up to be a Devin Lloyd replacement with his agility and play recognition.

He won't be as impactful as Lloyd right away, but even he took some seasons to grow into the versatile linebacker he was last season. He might be a bit undersized for the position, but he's guaranteed to fill up the stat sheet if the Jaguars take a chance on him in the second round.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Bryce Lance needs to be their first selection in the third round, and that's because he's a raw prospect who could benefit from learning Liam Coens schemes and polishing his route tree before he's given a shot.

The Jaguars have their big three receiving targets, but Lance is really good at the small things. He'll never be the fastest player on the field, but his hands and ball-tracking skills are top-notch. He could develop into a starter quickly if the Jaguars want to find another pass-catcher.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars want to get another offensive weapon on day two, Michael Trigg is a potential candidate. Their tight end room isn't particularly impressive, and he's shown to have an impressive catch radius in the red zone with his big body. His blocking skills aren't the best, but that doesn't mean he can't wall off sides of the offensive line with his size and hand strength.

Finally, the last pick in the third round should be used on the defensive side of the ball. Zane Durant is small for a defensive lineman, but he should be used in blitz packages where his first-move explosiveness can be the most effective. He'd benefit from a year or two on the bench, but the Jaguars do need depth at that position.