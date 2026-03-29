Which Jaguars Depth Chart Battle Will Be the Most Competitive in Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team trying to build off their success in 2025, but haven't had the most impressive offseason. Their cap space was limited, so they were never going to bring in more talent than they were going to lose.

However, the free agents they did bring in and retain don't push the needle for a team that saw all of their divisional rivals get better. The Jaguars have never won the AFC South in consecutive seasons in their franchise history. What training camp positional battle will go a long way in making that happen?

Most Competitive Battle

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most competitive battle that will take place in training camp will be between their running backs. They lost Travis Etienne Jr. to the New Orleans Saints, and that leaves a wide hole open in their offense. Say what you want about Etienne Jr., but he gave their offense a steady stream of yards and is coming off his best season yet.

I thought his departure opened up the door for last season's fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten to take the starting position and run away with it. However, one of their few new additions to the team was Chris Rodriguez Jr. They couldn't resist having another Jr. in their running back room.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Seriously, these two running backs head into training camp at similar levels. Liam Coen will want to approach this renewed rushing attack as a committee, but training camp is when players stand out and leap ahead. Both Tuten and Rodriguez Jr. have something to prove as backups from last season, and 2026 is their chance to break out on a team that's looking to make the playoffs.

Another interesting battle to look out for will be between their wide receivers, although to a lesser degree. That's because their top three wide-outs are pretty set in stone. Even if Brian Thomas Jr. disappointed in his second season, they're still going to want to get him the ball.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They traded for Jakobi Meyers last season, so it's clear he's going to be a part of their offensive plan. Parker Washington broke out last season; it doesn't make sense to abandon the hot hand. What I'm talking about is who will emerge as their fourth option now that Travis Hunter will be used primarily as a cornerback.

The draft will also impact these battles, and I expect them to select another receiver at some point. I don't think they'd take another running back, but if one falls to them that they like, it wouldn't be the most unreasonable selection.