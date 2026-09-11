Predicting Jaguars Starters vs Browns for Week 1: Who Replaces Devin Lloyd?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the Jacksonville Jaguars set to kick off the 2026 season in just two days, it is time to take a look at who we think starts the game -- and the season -- off.

So, who do we think starts Sunday's game against the Browns on each side of the ball? We break it down below.

Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence: Not much has to be said about this one, though there is one thing worth watching: With two passing touchdowns, Lawrence will reach 100 career passing touchdowns and would become just the fourth player in NFL history to record at least 100 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns before turning 27 years old. Not bad.

RB: Bhayshul Tuten: I do not think there will be an overly dramatic difference in the workload between Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. on Sunday, but my gut guess is that Tuten is the first running back to take the field.

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR: Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, & Parker Washington

Liam Coen confirmed the expected Friday when he said Travis Hunter would get some snaps at wide receiver during the game, but it was always set to be this trio as the Jaguars' starting receivers. I have been predicting a big day for Parker Washington throughout the week, and I think he could be a difference-maker.

TE: Brenton Strange: It is clear that fourth-year tight end Brenton Strange will hardly leave the field on Sunday. It is even clearer that when the Jaguars do go with two-tight end sets, that rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher would be on the field. If they are in a 12 or 13 personnel look on the first play of the game, the No. 56 pick would be a technical starter.

LT: Anton Harrison: Friday's practice did not have left tackle Anton Harrison on the field during the open media portion of the day, but I will keep him slotted here until there is an official reason to otherwise.

LG: Emmanuel Pregnon: Just the second Week 1 rookie starter of the last two seasons, Emmanuel Pregnon will have a fascinating matchup with Mason Graham.

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) talks to the media after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

C: Robert Hainsey: With all of the movement along the Jaguars' offensive line, veteran center Robert Hainsey brings some stability to the unit in his second season as a team captain.

RG: Ezra Cleveland: The bulk of Ezra Cleveland's Jaguars tenure has seen him play left guard, but he shined in the transition to right guard over the final weeks of camp. He is also entering a key contract season.

RT: Cole Van Lanen

I am going to call my shot here and predict that Cole Van Lanen returns to the starting lineup on Sunday and plays the entire game at right tackle.

Defense

DE: Josh Hines-Allen & Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) talk during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travon Walker is healthy and the Jaguars are expecting big things out of him and Josh Hines-Allen. Since 2021, Hines- Allen and Walker have each totaled 4.0 sacks in season openers, making them one of only two active NFL duos to do so (Steelers LBs T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith).

NT: DaVon Hamilton

The key to the Jaguars' run defense is Davon Hamilton, and for good reason. He is set to play another significant role as the team's starting nose tackle.

3T: Matt Dickerson

I think Matt Dickerson "starts" the game as a run-defender on an early down, though Arik Armstead plays the larger role and takes over on downs that are passing situations.

MLB: Foyesade Oluokun

This one is another spot that is really zero question. Foyesade Oluokun is arguably even more important this year than he has been in past seasons, and he has always been important.

WLB: Ventrell Miller

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Ventrell Miller will be the player who will officially "replace" Devin Lloyd in the starting lineup across from Oluokun. The Browns are going to want to run the ball, and Miller is a true thumper. With that said, I also expect Branson Combs to get his reps, too.

CB: Travis Hunter & Montaric Brown

Travis Hunter is officially taking over as a starting cornerback for the Jaguars, and his first week in the role will be across from long-time veteran cornerbac Montaric Brown. Jarrian Jones could play some snaps here, too.

SCB: Jourdan Lewis

This is a tough call between Jourdan Lewis and Jarrian Jones. I think both cornerbacks play a lot, but Lewis feels like the best gut guess on who would be out on the field first.

Safety: Eric Murray & Antonio Johnson

I would be surprised if Antonio Johnson does not play close to every snap for the Jaguars on Sunday, though I do think we also see Caleb Ransaw and potentially Jalen Huskey play in certain packages.