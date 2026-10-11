Ameer Abdullah's Signature Moment Becomes Latest Example of Jaguars' Maturation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are 4-1, and it took every single member of the active roster to make it happen in Week 5.

That included veteran running back Ameer Abdullah, who quietly made one of the biggest plays of the season with his fourth-quarter 53-yard kick return to set up a game-winning field goal in the Jaguars' 19-17 win over the Eagles. In the process, he became the latest example of the Jaguars' maturation as a franchise.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah (43) runs the ball during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Abdullah's Big Play

Abdullah's kick return set the Jaguars and kicker Cam Little up to win the game with a 57-yard field goal , and it showed all of the things that have made Abdullah valuable since the Jaguars signed him as a free agent late in the offseason: toughness, smarts, experience, and an ability to still make explosive plays. The fact that Abdullah had the burst to get the ball where he did is impressive. The fact he knew to get down with one second left is even more impressive.

JAGS HUGE KICK RETURN.



They're in range for one more shot at a field goal!@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

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Abdullah was seen as an afterthought perhaps externally when the Jaguars signed him, but he had stellar performances in training camp and the preseason to put himself in a position to make the Jaguars' roster. He is amongst the oldest and most experienced players on the roster, and he has clearly made his impact felt.

"He's that dude. He's one of the first in the building every single day, him and Parker. Ameer, to get in our building this spring, Ameer had four votes -- four or five votes to be a captain. He made such an impression on this team right away, right from the beginning," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.

"He takes care of his body, takes care of his mind. He prepares to be a starter. He's been one of the best teammates. He's just such a great human being and a guy that I cannot say enough about, has gone through so much in this last six months actually. I pray for him. I love him to death. I'm so happy that he's a Jaguar, and I'm very proud of him today."

This Jaguars regime has mastered finding edges by uncovering diamonds in the rough, something that the best franchises do every single year. Their scouting shows up not just in the win-loss column, but in the fact that players like Abdullah have continued to help the Jaguars pick up wins during the Liam Coen era, which has seen the Jaguars go 17-5 in 22 regular-season games.

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli, head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone walk off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have been one of the NFL's best franchises since Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli took over, and Abdullah has become the latest example of why they have thrived. Abdullah had touched the ball 18 times (12 on offense, six kick returns) before Sunday, but he was always ready. Despite having a marginal role, he proved to be a difference-maker between the Jaguars being 4-1 and the Jaguars being 3-2.

Abdullah is far from the only diamond in the rough the Jaguars have mined. Sixth-round receiver Josh Cameron is another one. LeQuint Allen, Quintin Morris, Dennis Gardeck, Danny Striggow, BJ Green, and Matt Dickerson a year ago, too. The Jaguars have proven that they can fill the back-end of their active roster with talented players who can help them win games, which is what allows them to make moves like contract extensions and the Travis Hunter trade.

The Jaguars have matured into a real-deal football team. They are doing the things that the best franchises have always done, and Abdullah is a shining example of why it is working.