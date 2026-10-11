Good, Not So Good From Jaguars' Late Win Over Eagles: OL Concerns Have Set In

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars somehow found a Week 5 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The "somehow" label, of course, is a result of the Jaguars putting together their worst performance of the season in their 19-17 win over the Eagles. So, what were the ups and downs of the Week 5 victory? We break it down below in this week's Good and Not So Good.

The Good

The Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington Connection

I thought this would be a good game from Trevor Lawrence , and it was outside of his interception to Quinyon Mitchell. But you can't talk about Lawrence's performance against the Eagles and not mention his connection with Parker Washington on two of the game's most important plays. Washington has become more and more invaluable to the offense every week outside of his career-low day against the Bengals last week, and this duo is what really got the Jaguars over the hump.

Lawrence connected with Washington on both of his touchdown passes, with Washington leading the Jaguars in receiving for the third time in five games. You can just tell that Washington and Lawrence have a different connection than the rest of the pass-catchers in the room, and that connection is what helped the Jaguars improve to 4-1 for the second year in a row. Washington is going to be a very rich man sooner than later.

The Run Defense ... Again

We have never seen a Jaguars run defense like this one. The Jaguars once again completely shut down the opposing rushing attack, but they might have been at their season-best with their domination of the Eagles up front. The Eagles' running backs combined for 16 carries for 20 yards, though Will Shipley did score on a two-yard run. But when the Jaguars needed to make a stop, they made it.

The run defense is a big reason the Jaguars' defense was so much better in the second-half. They consistently forced negative runs on early downs to put prressure on the Eagles' passing game, and it led to a number of failed Eagles' drives. This is an even better run defense than it was a year ago, which says quite a bit.

Heath Farwell's Special Teams Unit

I know the Jaguars missed an extra point, and also had a few short punts and a few too many long returns allowed. With that said, the Jaguars do not win this game without the special teams. Heath Farwell's unit was needed to ensure the Jaguars left with a win, and they made several impact players to go along with a few that might have gone a bit unseen.

DaVon Hamilton stepping up at long-snapper was huge. So was Logan Cooke getting some of his high snaps down. Cam Little kicked a bomb on the game-winning 57-yard field goal, but that was only made possible thanks to a stellar Ameer Abdullah return that was set up by blocks from Quintin Morris, Josh Cameron, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Tanner Koziol, and Jahlani Tavai.

JAGS HUGE KICK RETURN.



They're in range for one more shot at a field goal!@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

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Josh Cameron's Development

Josh Cameron has been one of the Jaguars' best rookie performers all season long, and he took it another step in Week 5. He had a stellar kick return touchdown called back on a questionable call, while he also had a few big plays for the Jaguars as a pass-catcher, run-blocker, and as a blocker on special teams. Cameron has gotten better and better for the Jaguars with every performance this season, and Week 5 was another big step forward.

Josh Cameron Takes It To The House To Start The Kickoff, OMG.



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Bhayshul Tuten's Survival

The numbers might not be pretty for Bhayshul Tuten's day, with the Jaguars' lead back rushing 22 times for just 72 yards with a season-worst 3.3 yard per carry average. But when watching the game live, it was clear that those numbers could have been much, much worse if Tuten was not creating yards on his own and surviving his fair share of negative runs and contact being made behind the line of scrimmage.

Tuten had several zero-yard or one-yard runs that looked like they were about to be stopped a few yards in the backfield, and I would venture to guess a big chunk of his yards came after contact. Tuten played very, very well on Sunday, even if the numbers might not have reflected that on the box score at the end of the day.

The Not So Good

The Offensive Line

The Jaguars' offensive line had some big questions to answer this week, and it is hard to say they passed the test. It felt like it was a rough game for all five linemen at different points, with Ezra Cleveland and Cole Van Lanen giving up sacks, Robert Hainsey having issues with delay of games, and with Emmanuel Pregnon getting three holding calls. Add in Anton Harrison getting carted off with a knee injury, and it is a hard day for the Jaguars' offensive line.

Jalen Carter has been dominant in the first half of this game.



4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

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The Red-Zone Trips

I do not think I have ever seen a worse Jaguars game in terms of offensive performance in the red-zone. The Jaguars turned the ball over twice despite getting the ball to the Eagles' one-yard line, and there were numerous reasons why: penalties, missed blocks, drops, odd play-calls. The Jaguars did everything wrong that they could do in the red-zone on Sunday, and it almost cost them a game they had no business losing.

"We need to make some of those plays that we had opportunities to make in the red zone that we didn't," Liam Coen said after the game. "So I think [Trevor Lawrence] was frustrated, but man, I never felt him waver. I never felt him get nerved up or anxious. He was frustrated, but he kept coming off the sideline like we're just shooting ourselves in the foot. Statistically, when you felt the flow of it, it never felt like it wasn't we couldn't get going. We were getting going. It was like positive, negative, positive, negative. So as frustrating as it is, it still leaves you hope because you're moving the ball. It just wasn't really pretty.

Eagles deny the Jaguars at the goal line!



Eagles head into the half with a 14-7 lead.@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

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The Darius Cooper Touchdown

The Jaguars allowed over 25% of their allowed yardage on one play: a 62-yard touchdown to Darius Cooper that made up pretty much the entire value of the Eagles' passing game. The pass defense deserves credit for forcing Jalen Hurts to be 20-of-39 for 158 yards (4.05 yards per attempt), but the long bomb given up to Cooper was a mess from a few areas: there was no point to show Hurts man since he is much worse against zone; Montaric Brown got beaten badly on the rep; Backup safety Rayuan Lane completely whiffed with his angle and missed tackle.

DARIUS COOPER, 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN



EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD.@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

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The Brian Thomas Jr. Targets

This was the 36th game of Brian Thomas' career, and it was the first one that he ever got completely shut out in. That is saying something considering he had just three catches in his last two games combined, but his role and production somehow got diminished even more this week. The unfortunate part of this game, though, is that it isn't like Thomas wasn't given the chances to succeed.

Thomas should not get dinged for the Trevor Lawrence interception; Thomas actually had Quinyon Mitchell beat deep. Thomas also had a block that helped spring Parker Washington on his first touchdown. With that said, Thomas led the Jaguars in end-zone targets Sunday but failed to come down with either. One got broken up and went off his hands in the first-half, while a second one was caught but saw Thomas fail to get two feet down. We are not trying to bang the Thomas Jr. Trade Drum , but this one was rough.