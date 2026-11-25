JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving forward, which means turning their focus to the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars defeated the Titans 40-23 in Nashville just two weeks ago, and now the Jaguars will need to be at their best against their rivals once again to ensure they bounce back from last week's tough road loss.

So, what did Jaguars head coach Liam Coen say on Wednesday about the Titans matchup that stood out? We break it down below.

On Cam Ward

The Jaguars saw Cam Ward play a decent game the last time around; he threw one brutal interception to Travis Hunter but otherwise was able to make a few plays and here and stay on-track more often times than not, leading the Titans to several field goal drives as a result. Ward did not light up the Jaguars by any means, but he is probably playing his best stretch of football over the last month, and Coen has taken notice.

"Calm, cool, collective, composure part of the game. He's got a lot of confidence right now," Coen said.

The Jaguars are not a team that goes around underestimating their opponents, but Ward is a better quarterback than the one they just faced in Week 11 in New York. If the Jaguars do not take the Ward matchup with the same seriousness that they do every other week, he has the type of talent to make them and other defenses pay down the stretch.

"He's given the play makers opportunities on the perimeter, making plays with his legs, especially on some of the money downs, critical downs, fourth downs," Coen said. "He had a fourth-down scramble against us. He had another fourth-down scramble, fourth-and-eight the other day, where he creates and moves around and ends up finding a completion. I think you're seeing the guy just play better and better.”

On Carnell Tate

The Jaguars did not see Carnell Tate the last time they played the Titans, and the top-5 pick out of Ohio State is set to face the Jaguars for the first time this Sunday. The Titans' passing game was clearly missing him in a big way the last time around considering some of the plays their wide receivers didn't make, which means his inclusion to Sunday's game will be a big storyline to watch when kickoff comes along.

“He just provides, I think, not just a possession receiver that's long and has a catch radius, but also a guy that can get down the field a little bit,.Had the slant obviously the other day that kind of a weird play where they go to touch him down, but he just so happened to just be getting up and then ends up taking the house. That's a smart play from a young player like that," Coen said.

"And before he had gotten hurt prior to our game, he was doing some really good things in the red zone and contested catches, slot fades, things like that. I had a lot of like for him coming out in the draft process. He's getting more and more confidence again as you can see it.”

Tate has caught 36 passes for 471 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a rookie. Hardly numbers that would terrify a top-ranked defense like Jacksonville, but Tate is also set to likely see more and more volume with Wan'Dale Robinson out for the year. Travis Hunter's matchup with him will be one to watch.

On the Response to Giants' Loss

A week after their toughest loss of the season , the Jaguars will have to pick themselves up and look past the wounds from Week 11. That process started earlier this week as the Jaguars began their preparation for the Titans, with Coen noting that the players' response on their off day on Tuesday said everything that was required.

“Yeah, again, we had 56 guys work out yesterday. It's pretty cool to see. You come off a tough loss, you don't play your best, and you get beat. I think it's a pretty easy message from the group and the whole message is, guys, so much football left," Coen said.

"We didn't get the result we wanted. We got to continue to stick to the process, but fine tune and detail the process in terms of the preparation, the way that we go attack the week. Obviously, we'll walk through today and get these guys' legs back a little bit, get them feeling better, go attack Thursday's practice the right way with pads on.”

The Jaguars are 5-1 under Coen after a loss since the start of 2025. They will have to prove they know how to bury a loss once again this week against the Titans, especially considered they are such big favorites entering the week. All indications are that the Jaguars got the wake up call they needed in New York, at least so far early in the week.