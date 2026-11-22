JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The wait is nearly over, and it is just about time to see how the Jacksonville Jaguars answer yet another tough road test.

This time, that test is set to come in the form of the 5-3-1 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a game that is set to consist of plenty of rain, and plenty of physical trench play. The Jaguars have answered almost every challenge that has come their way during the Liam Coen era, and this is another chance to meet the high expectations and standards that the Jaguars have created.

"But any given Sunday—the NFL is the NFL. I was with the Rams in ‘22 when you lost to the 0-13 Jets. It is any given Sunday, anything can happen. And I do think our group believes that. They know that," Coen said on Friday.

"I think they're a little bit ticked, especially on the defensive side from some of the things that happened on Sunday that wasn't up to our standard. So, I think when you have a hungry group that feels as if they have not done anything yet. Nothing. We're in the second half of the season. A lot to prove, a lot of work, more games to be played than we even just did and went through. We have new additions now where this is our football team. This is an opportunity as we move forward throughout these next few weeks to go and put it on tape with this team, our final football team of who we are for the rest of the season. Let's go put together four quarters of our best because we have yet to do it yet.”

So, how do the national predictions see this one playing out as the Jaguars make a push in the AFC? We take a look below.

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Giants

Matt Bowen: Jaguars Mike Clay: Jaguars Jeremy Fowler: Jaguars Dan Graziano: Jaguars Kalyn Kahler: Jaguars Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Jaguars Jason Reid: Jaguars Ben Solak: Jaguars Lindsey Thiry: Jaguars Seth Wickersham: Giants

Jeremy Bergman: Jaguars

Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars

Gennaro Filice: Jaguars

Bobby Kownack: Jaguars

Dan Parr: Jaguars

Joe Buscaglia: Jaguars

Jon Greenberg: Jaguars

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Nick Kosmider: Giants

Josh Kendal: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

The Jaguars are once again seen as the overwhelming favorites entering this game, earning 27-of-30 votes to win. ESPN's Seth Wickersham is picking against the Jaguars for a second week in a row after, for some reason, picking the Tennessee Titans last week . I respect a good bit when I see it, and that is quite the bit.

But as a whole, the Jaguars are the favorites because they are simply one of the best teams in the entire NFL. The Giants have been better than expected this season, though their wins have come against teams with losing records, and they are 0-1-1 against the powerhouse that is the 2026 Washington Commanders. They are a solid team, but the Jaguars have been on a different tier this season.

The Jaguars enter Week 11 as the only team that ranks top-5 in both points per game (29.9, 4th) and points per game allowed (16.0, 2nd), leading the NFL with a +125 point differential. Jacksonville's point differential through nine games is the franchise's best since 1999 (+137). The Jaguars are 7-2 or better through nine games for the third time in franchise history, joining 1998 and 1999, the only seasons they won consecutive division titles.

Offensively, the Jaguars will have to find a way to beat the blitz as the Giants send pressure at some of the highest rates in the entire NFL. The Jaguars' offense has hit big plays against the blitz this season, but they have not been as effecient down-to-down as they have when defenses are just sending four pass-rushers.

Defensively, the Jaguars will need their new defensive pieces to make an impact. Jessie Bates III is set to start at safety and Jordan Davis is set to start at nose tackle, with each player set to potentially give the Jaguars a boost. Bates can help the Jaguars with turnovers and limiting big plays, while the Jaguars will need Davis right off the bat to make an impact against the Giants' running game.

The Giants should give the Jaguars more of a test than most teams have had in recent weeks, but I still got the Jaguars in this one. Jaguars 27, Giants 17.