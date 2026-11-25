JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' injury reports are not getting any shorter as the year goes on, but this one could be an important one.

The Jaguars had nine different players listed as limited on Wednesday as they move past their Week 11 loss to the New York Giants and prepare for a home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars only had one player listed as a non-participant, and it is a big one: running back Bhayshul Tuten.

Wednesday's Injury Report

Tuten has been banged up for the last few weeks , and the Jaguars running game has taken a big hit in the process. He has still played in each of the last three games, rushing 48 times for 150 yards (3.12 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, which catching six passes for 45 yards. After the Jaguars rushing attack ranked No. 7 in rushing EPA/Play and No. 8 in success rate, but over they last three weeks they rank No. 20 and No. 24, respectively, during that span.

Could Tuten finally be getting the rest week he perhaps should have gotten in Weeks 9 and 10 against the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts? That remains to be seen considering Tuten has played in each of the last three games despite missing several practices, but it would make sense for the Jaguars to put him on ice this week, with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stating Wednesday that his recovery is a top priority.

"We got to get him healthy though. Like, we have to get him feeling better. That's priority number one right now," Coen said.

Tuten left Sunday's game against the Giants twice after being stepped on, and his foot/ankle injury has limited his explosiveness and ability to break tackles over the last few weeks. But the Jaguars have still leaned on Tuten in a big way, such as giving him 26 carries when they olayed the Titans two weeks ago.

“Obviously the speed, the ability to break tackles, the pass game part of it, I think. Just looking at the group and what he's able to provide," Coen said Wednesday when asked what Tuten has been able to provide while he has been banged-up. "The understanding of the scheme obviously is helpful, but it's really just you watch him in the development that he's had, the way that he's able to break tackles and still get, tough yards, the zero-yard runs that end up becoming a little bit more."

Tuten has not been himself since the last time the Jaguars were home at EverBank Stadium in Week 8. They need him badly to get back to 100%, and him missing practice Wednesday is the first potential sign that the Jaguars may give him the week off he might badly need. We will see what the rest of the week looks like, of course, but it is a start.

With that said, there was some good news for the Jaguars on the offensive line front. Left tackle Walker Little and center Robert Hainsey each were limited with knee injuries Wednesday, while veteran Patrick Mekari was limited in his first practice of the season.

The following Jaguars also practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday:

DL Matt Dickerson (neck)

LB Dennis Gardeck (neck)

WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle)

OL Jonah Monheim (ankle)

DE Danny Striggow (concussion)

OT Cole Van Lanen