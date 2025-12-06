Final Jaguars Prediction for Colts Matchup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are roughly 24 hours away from their biggest game of the season, and the time for talk is over.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we give our final prediction for the Jaguars' big test with the Colts.

To watch today's episode, view below.

For the Jaguars, the stakes are simple. Win and take first-place of the AFC South and come likely within just one more win of a secured playoff spot. It would also give the Jaguars their third winning season in the last four seasons after just one previous winning season in the entire Shad Khan era.

"Because you truly cannot take for granted any of these opportunities in the National Football League. You take one of those for granted, and you're going to see yourself on the bad end of maybe a game you feel like you should win, or you've gotten to a point in the season where you feel you're going to win a game like that, and then, oh, shoot, you just laid an egg," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"And we’ve felt that before, we have. We have felt that in terms of not taking for granted when you're in a pretty cool position, a position to take advantage of the moment. And you look at some of those big games that we have had here so far this season, and you look at obviously San Francisco, and you look at Kansas City, and you look at some of those games that we have taken advantage of the moment. And then you look at obviously Houston's second half and not taking advantage of it, so now you feel that way, and you know what that feels like, that approach needs to remain for four quarters.”

Ultimately, we have the Jaguars winning another close one-score game via a 23-20 victory. It will be a game that will come right down to the wire considering how similar the two teams are on paper in terms of strengths and weaknesses, but this is a scenario where the Jaguars have thrived all season long.

Now, the Jaguars will once again enter a high-stakes week with plenty on the line They have come through in the clutch time and time again during the Liam Coen era thus far, and there is little reason to think they will not do so again this week.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.