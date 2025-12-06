Jaguars Mailbag on Colts' Test, Lawrence's Future and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.

This week we take questions on the Colts , Trevor Lawrence and more.

Q: Should Walker Little be the LT next season?

A: As the roster is currently constructed, I think having Walker Little at left tackle is the best option. He has had much better seasons in the past, but if Cole Van Lanen was truly a better option, would the Jaguars have not known that in training camp and at the start of the season? Without a first-round pick, it could be tough to find another option.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: What do you think the odds of the broncos game being for a playoff bye are?

A: Never say never, but I think slim as of right now. The Broncos do have a brutal final four-game stretch, but they have overcome some tough teams already this year. That defense is good enough to make them the favorite in each game the rest of the way.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Q: Who is one assistant coach you think has been an underrated part of this team's defensive success (not including coordinators)

A: I think secondary coaches Ron Milus and Anthony Perkins have done a stellar job this year considering how many moving pieces have been in the secondary all season long. Rookies and young players have developed and improved as the season has gone on, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) walks next to secondary coach Ron Milus during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: How much growth have you seen from both Danny Striggow and BJ Green?

A: A good bit, especially from BJ Green. Green has started to flash more and more in recent weeks and his first step as a pass-rusher really stands out. Danny Striggow has been consistently solid for the Jaguars and looks like a real find as a rotational edge.

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) celebrates an interception by teammate against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Q: Trevor Lawrence looks like he’s getting back to that 2022-esque just from the eye test regardless of the interceptions, what are your interpretations of how the Franchise QB is playing?

A: He is having quite possibly the most Trevor Lawrence stretch of his career. When he is not having back-breaking turnovers that change the entire course of the game, he is playing really well! The Jaguars have been much more efficient on offense over the last month as long as you can, uh, look past the turnovers.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: How has Wyatt Milum looked in game situations?

A: I think he played OK against the Tennessee Titans, especially considering he was coming off the bench against Jeffery Simmons, who has arguably been the best defensive tackle in football this year. Some good, some bad, but he didn't look like he didn't belong.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: How bad has Maason Smith been in general? Is he a bust at this point?

A: Bust is too strong, because it is still pretty early in his career. His numbers are more or less the same they were as a rookie, though, which indicates not much of a step has been taken.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: Not Jaguars related but I feel there will be a lack of HC openings this offseason. Who will have an opening in your opinion?

A: I think the Raiders fire Pete Carroll, Cardinals can Jonathan Gannon. Other than that, I am not sure. Do not think the Browns, Bengals or Dolphins move on.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Q: How do you see the secondary shaking out with Eric Murray coming back? Does Dewey head to the bench?

A: When Dewey is healthy, I believe he will start across from Eric Murray like he did at the start of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) greets familiar faces on the Houston Texans side after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Hi, John. Do you think Gladstone's draft approach this year will change with his own staff in place?

A: No, I think the Jaguars will change some aspects of their draft process in terms of how they scout, but I do not think the core values of their process from last year will look much different.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Q: How has Lane been filling in on defense? What role has he been used for on the D?

A: As the No. 3 safety in dime packages, and he has earnestly done a good job. He has not been tested much, but he has very much so looked comfortable in the secondary.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Do you see any chance of Coen/Gladstone moving on from 16? I know PIT was interested last year and I’ve seen some Viking writers include him in mock trades

A: No, I do not. That is surely wishful thinking from other teams, but the Jaguars and Lawrence are a win away from their thid winning season in four years. He needs to be better and more consistent, surely, but it could also be much worse.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is the Colts biggest weakness?

A: The Colts are a pretty sound team on both sides of the ball, and the numbers do not indicate there is any glaring weakness. If there is perhaps one thing, it is the fact that they do not have the best run defense, especially with DeForest Buckner injured.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen during the first half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.