Jaguars Mailbag on Travis Hunter, No. 56 and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a few weeks away from what looks to be a pivotal draft in the Liam Coen/James Gladstone/Tony Boselli era.

With such an important draft for the Jaguars just around the corner, we take questions from our loyal readers on the Jaguars' offseason, the No. 56 pick, and of course, Travis Hunter.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: What’s your positional rankings for positions of need like TE, DT, IOL, LB?

A: With the Jaguars not having a first-round pick I am not going to include guys like Kenyon Sadiq, etc., only guys I think would be near No. 56 or within that striking range at the least. Here is my top-5 for each spot though.

So... tight end: Max Klare, Oscar Delp, Sam Roush, Eli Raridon, and Will Kacmarek.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) avoids Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) in the first quarter in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT: Caleb Banks, Christen Miller, Domonique Orange, Gracen Halton, Darrell Jackson Jr.

IOL: Caleb Tiernan , Keylan Rutledge, Chase Bisontis, Emmanuel Pregnon, Gennings Dunker.

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Josiah Trotter. Jake Golday, Keyshaun Elliott, Kyle Louis.

Q: Are the Jags finally well run on the football side?

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talked about the upcoming NFL Draft during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A: In my opinion? Yes. I know most people harp on the Travis Hunter trade and however they are choosing to respond to that situation. That is fair considering the Jaguars' own inflated hype for the move. But it does make me think people ignore the fact that otherwise, the Jaguars have had hit after hit.

They have been aggressive in free agency when needed to be, with more hits (Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray, Robert Hainsey) than misses (potentially Patrick Mekari). They have also smartly played the compensatory pick game, potentially picking up three this offseason. Add in contributions from a deep draft class last year and the ability to re-sign key pieces like Jakobi Meyers, Travon Walker, and Montaric Brown, and there are just so few negatives to talk about. I am impressed in a big way.

Q: I’ve not been very impressed by Mullens; do you think Jags could draft a backup in the 7th like Fagnano or Jack Strand to compete?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A: I don't think so. With 11 picks, the Jaguars could certainly entertain a dart throw on a developmental quarterback, but they really like Mullens and what he brings to the room. He has some money attached to him, so I do not think they are in any rush to change things.

Q: Is Caleb Banks just Maason Smith 2.0? Feel like we should just roll with Smith another year and see what happens if he’s injury-free this year.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A: I am not sure I understand completely what the implications and comparison are here. I believe Maason Smith has talent, but obviously, the first two years have not gone as intended. I do not think there are any reasons beyond injury as to why that was the case last year. Banks, to me, is a much different player. I think Banks is a top-10 player in this class if healthy, but I do think it is too early to sell all Smith stock.

Q: Who do you see as next year’s breakout player?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off return during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A: I really think it is Bhayshul Tuten. I think his role and opportunity is going to see a major hike, even with the addition of Chris Rodriguez Jr. He is an effective rusher who can create plays on his own with his physically, while also having legit home-run speed. I believe Tuten will be seen as a key piece after this season.

What’s your opinion of some of these commonly mocked-to-the-Jags players: Gracen Halton (DT), Caleb Tiernan (OT/OG), Kyle Louis (LB), Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham (Edges)?

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A: I like Gracen Halton because I am normally drawn to his archetype of defensive tackle, but I do wonder if the Jaguars would see him as a part-time player because he can be displaced against the run. He would be a heck of a third-down 3T, though. I think Caleb Tiernan makes a ton of sense at No. 56,

Kyle Louis is fun but perhaps a mismatch for Anthony Campanile, Derrick Moore is not good enough against the run to interest them, and that Jaishawn Barham is an interesting third-round option who can play the run and has upside as a pass-rusher.

Q: What position do you think fans currently are placing a higher emphasis on in the draft than the team is? Like which position will we be scratching our heads saying “can’t believe they haven’t drafted X yet?” Going into day 3.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A: Linebacker. I think the Jaguars believe they can still find a linebacker early on Day 3 who could compete with Ventrell Miller, instead of having to use a top-100 pick on it. I think the four top-100 picks, if they make them, will be used to address edge, defensive tackle, tight end, and offensive line, in some order.

Q: Can you put the following players in order of when you think they get/ don’t get an extension? Parker, Strange, Anton, Antonio Johnson? And outside of D Ham, any other vets you think we should look out for a potential extension?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) warms up before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A: Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, Anton Harrison, and Antonio Johnson. And right now no, not really. Maybe Ezra Cleveland depending on how Wyatt Milum does? Otherwise, Arik Armstead is too old to really consider for one. Ross Matiscik could be another one.

Q: How much do you trust the defense to sustain its 2025 success? Seemed over-reliant on sim pressures and takeaways.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A: I agree with you that you can not rely on the takeaways to continue. They are a high-variance stat to lean on, so it would not surprise me if that number went down. With that said, the fact that they were an elite run defense says a lot to me. I think Campanile has a great scheme, and this year should have better talent at cornerback and safety.

Q: How does the Travis Hunter situation impact the draft?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) lets out a yell as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A: I think the Jaguars won't have to address cornerback until Day 3, if they even spend a pick there. I also think because of Hunter's role at wide receiver that the Jaguars will not be looking to necessarily spend a high pick on a "playmaker" at receiver. I do think they want depth and size there, though.