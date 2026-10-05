Game Balls From Jaguars' Road Win Over Bengals: Brenton Strange Comes Up Clutch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars needed to simply find a way to win in Week 4, and that is exactly what they did.

The Jaguars are leaving Week 4 with a 22-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that improves the Jaguars to 3-1 on the season, marking the first time in franchise history the Jaguars have ever started 3-1 in back-to-back seasons.

So, which players deserve game balls for helping the Jaguars when it came to getting past the Bengals hurdle that has hung over them for years? We break it down below.

Offense: Brenton Strange

Bengals defense takes down Jaguars Brenton Strange (85) during their game against the Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on Sunday October 4, 2026. The Jaguars were up 13-3 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange had his biggest game of the season on Sunday, catching seven-of-eight targets for 95 yards. Had the Jaguars not missed him on a wide open route deep down the middle of the field in the second half, the Jaguars would have seen Strange have one of the best games of any tight end in football so far this season. He has the ability to make that impact each week, and he displayed it in a favorable matchup against the Bengals.

“Yeah, that guy just does a lot for our team. He can block in the run game, in the pass game, all that stuff," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after the game. "Then, obviously you see what he can do with the ball in his hands. He’s a matchup. I think obviously today was the most he’s been involved this season, but that’s our offense. It’s not everyone’s day every Sunday. That’s the hard part. There’s only one football and our guys show that they’re ready."

Strange's biggest impact came on several critical third-downs, including a 3rd-and-18 early in the game on the Jaguars' first scoring drive of the day. He was the Jaguars' engine on offense, though Trevor Lawrence and Bhayshul Tuten deserve consideration as well.

Defense: Arik Armstead

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Jaguars facing several injuries at the cornerback position on Sunday, there was a lot of pressure on the defensive line to step up and make things easier for the secondary. The Jaguars managed to do exactly that, with the defense recording a staggering 11 quarterback hits as the Bengals dropped back over 50 times. In a week where the onus was on the pass-rush to make its impact felt, Arik Armstead may have been the most impressive.

Josh Hines-Allen (three quarterback hits), Travon Walker (two quarterback hits), and Travis Hunter (two PBUs, negated interception) all deserve consideration too, but I felt like Armstead was in Burrow's face all day and directly led to several big plays for the Jaguars' defense. Armstead had, to me, the best performance he has had with the franchise since signing with the team during the 2024 offseason.

Special Teams: Cam Little

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) prepares to kick a second field goal during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Little didn't get to attempt a massive kick, but it didn't matter. He went 3-of-3 on field goals to show off some consistency, and two of those kicks were from 55 and 54 yards. Every point matters in games like this one, and Little was able to put the Jaguars in good spots time and time again over the course of the game. Little now has 15 career made field goals from 50-plus yards and this was his fourth career game with multiple makes from 50-plus yards. Since entering the NFL in 2024, Little is one of eight kickers with at least 15 made field goals from 50-plus yards.