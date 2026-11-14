Grading Every Jaguars Starter Halfway Through the Season: From Bhayshul Tuten to Ventrell Miller

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are at the halfway point, and the second-half of the season is set to be even more critical than the first stretch of the season was.

The Jaguars are sitting at 6-2 and as one of the top team's in the AFC entering their ninth game of the season, a clash with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday. So, how has each of the Jaguars' key pieces played a part in that climb to the top of the AFC South? We break it down below by grading each starter and key depth player who might as well be counted as a starter ... of which there are several.

So, which Jaguars have been at the top of their game this season as the Jaguars are set to go all-in? We break it down below.

Offense

QB Trevor Lawrence: A+

We have said it once, we will say it again. Trevor Lawrence has played at an MVP-level during the 2026 season, and for our money he has been the best player on the Jaguars' roster this season. Lawrence is having the best season of his career and he could see his numbers go up even more in the weeks to come.

RB Bhayshul Tuten: A+

If Trevor Lawrence has been the best player for the Jaguars this season, than Bhayshul Tuten's name is not far behind. He has been one of the best and most productive running backs in football this season. Tuten is the entire spark behind the Jaguars' running game.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.: C

It has not been all bad for Brian Thomas Jr. He caught a touchdown in a close win over the Cincinnati Bengals, is one of six Jaguars with multiple receiving touchdowns, and has been on the winning side of some important blocks throughout the season. The drops and dip in production bring him down to this grade, though there is time to turn things around still.

WR Parker Washington: A-

Parker Washington's production has not completely exploded this season, but the first- and second-half splits make it clear that this is the result of the Jaguars getting in blowouts and just killing the clock during second halfs of most games. He has been the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver and best big-play threat when all things have been equal.

WR Jakobi Meyers: A-

Jakobi Meyers has been terrific for the Jaguars as a middle of the field target, which is exactly where Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence have been looking to attack defenses in the passing game. His numbers would be even better if he got a higher volume of passes. He is still playing really, really good football.

TE Brenton Strange: A-

Brenton Strange looks like he is on the verge of another career season. He has been explosive in the passing game and has once again been a weapon for the Jaguars in the running game and as a blocker in space.

LT Walker Little: A-

Walker Little has been one of the best pass-blockers in football since he stepped into the starting lineup for an injured Anton Harrison a few weeks ago. He will need to continue to give the Jaguars such a boost as they look to make their playoff run, but he has been rock-solid thus far.

LG Emmanuel Pregnon: C+

Emmanuel Pregnon has made a strong impression for the Jaguars as a rookie, even if he is one of the lower-graded starters. He has done a good job to help improve the running game, especially in between the tackles. He has to clean up the penalties, but he has a bright future.

C Robert Hainsey: B

Robert Hainsey has once again been reliable for the Jaguars. He has not had many operational mistakes outside of the Eagles game, and he has done a good job spearheading some of the space blocking the line does in Coen's scheme.

RG Ezra Cleveland: B

Ezra Cleveland has once again been solid for the Jaguars, offering them efficient and quality play as both a run-blocker and pass-blocker. He has had a few reps where he has been beaten, just like any other offensive lineman, but he has been a key piece of the offense as a whole.

RT Cole Van Lanen: B

Cole Van Lanen had a bit of a slower start to this season, which was expected considering he was coming off of injury. But he has had some real quality performances as of late, and his best football should still be ahead of him.

Defense

DE Josh Hines-Allen: B

Josh Hines-Allen has seen his numbers go down as a pure pass-rusher, but he has been the top play-maker of the defensive line considering the pressures that have led to turnovers that he has produced. He has also had a very, very strong year against the run once again.

DT Davon Hamilton A+

Davon Hamilton looked like the MVP of the defense until his season-ending injury. Losing him as the anchor of the defense is the reason they went out and made the Jordan Davis move, after all. Hamilton was having the best season of his entire career.

DT Arik Armstead B

Arik Armstead has made some big plays for the Jaguars this year as a pass-rusher, though there have also been the few games where his impact has been more hit and miss than it perhaps was last season.

DE Travon Walker: B

Travon Walker has been the Jaguars' most productive pass-rusher and he has once again had a very strong season against the run. Finishing on a few more of his pressures would have him even higher on this list.

LB Foyesade Oluokun: A

Foyesade Oluokun is playing some of the best football of his career lately. He has made big plays as a blitzer, against the run, and in coverage. He has also been on the right end of some of the biggest plays of the season, such as his red-zone interception of Joe Burrow in the Week 4 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

LB Ventrell Miller: A

Ventrell Miller has not just had the best season of his career, but he has been one of the top linebackers in football on a down-to-down basis. He simply does not make many mistakes, and his physical brand of football lets him fly around and get in on the action frequently. He is a plus-run defender and blitzer/

LB Dennis Gardeck: B

Dennis Gardeck has done some truly good things for the Jaguars as a rotational pass-rusher off the edge and he has been rock solid at the outside linebacker spot like he was a year ago as well. He is simply just a good football player.

CB Travis Hunter: A

Travis Hunter has been everything the Jaguars could have ever hoped for at cornerback. He has two interceptions, both of which came in clutch moments in the red-zone. He also had an interception negated against the Bengals and has been extremely close to interceptions in games against the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He is a true shut down cornerback.

CB Jarrian Jones: B

Jarrian Jones has seen a lot of passes go his way as teams have stayed away from Travis Hunter for long stretches, and he has played much better than anyone has really given him credit for. A few missed tackles are the only reason his grade is even just a B.

CB Montaric Brown: C+

Montaric Brown's numbers have been better in recent weeks, though he certainly did not have a hot start to the season. An early-season hamstring injury also limited his impact, but he has had two terrific performances in back-to-back weeks since coming back from the bye week healthy.

CB Jourdan Lewis: B

Jourdan Lewis has once again been strong in the run game and as a blitzer, and he also has recorded three timely interceptions this season. He has once agaain been a reliable piece of the Jaguars' defense.

DB Eric Murray: B-

Eric Murray or Rayuan Lane was the option here, but Murray has started more games and played more snaps. I thought Murray was having a solid season before his season-ending elbow injury, playing at about the same level he played for the Jaguars last season. He is now set to be replaced by Jessie Bates next week.

DB Antonio Johnson: A

The turnovers have perhaps not been there for Antonio Johnson so far the way they were a year ago, but he has been a key piece of what the Jaguars do. He can play in the box, cover tight ends, making an impact as a blitzer and in the running game. He has had his best year as a pro in terms of simple down-to-down consistency.

K Cam Little: A-

Cam Little has once again had a strong season for the Jaguars, and he is just a few missed kicks away from being perfect. He has missed one of his 26 extra point attempts and two of his 16 field goal attempts, though one of those would have been a record-breaking kick so let's not ding him too much for it.

P Logan Cooke: B+

The simple truth is that Logan Cook has not had to punt very much. Of all players with at least eight appearances at punter this seasom, Cook ranks No. 21 in punts but still ranks top-9 in yards per punt and net punting. 15 of his 28 punts have been touchbacks, and his 8.1 yards allowed per punt return is also top-10.