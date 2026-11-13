Hopes for a Jaguars' Pass-Rush Boost Now Rest on BJ Green After Trade Deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have added to their defensive end room during the trade deadline, but they are getting some reinforcements anyways.

The Jaguars opened the practice window for injured second-year defensive end BJ Green II this week, and Green has since been a full participant in back-to-back practices leading up to Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans , and it seems like there is a good chance he will be back on the field after his Week 1 injury.

After a trade deadline in which the Jaguars did not address the defensive end position during their defensive overhaul, the return of Green is the closest thing the Jaguars will get to reinforcements for their mid-season pass-rush. How big of an impact can Green make in that return, exactly?

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) celebrates an interception by teammate against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green's Return

The Jaguars' pass-rush and ability to impact the quarterback as a whole has been better than given credit for during their 6-2 run at the start of the season. The Jaguars do rank No. 25 in sacks and No. 19 in sack rate, but they are a top-eight team in terms of pressure rate due to how they create pressure. 22 different players have created a pressure for the Jaguars this year, a higher number than most defenses. From linebackers to cornerbacks to safeties, everyone on the defense is a part of the pass-rush.

But with the Jaguars making a serious push to be the AFC's best team over the second-half of the season, the team could stand to reason to look for improvements everywhere. They found improvements at safety with Jessie Bates III and at defensive tackle with Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux. Now, they will need Green to offer some kind of boost to a defensive end room that is headlined by Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker and platooned by Danny Striggow and Bryan Thomas Jr.

Striggow and Thomas have been the primary backups in the defensive end rotation since Green's injury, with the two combining for 231 snaps over the first eight games, which amounts to nearly 29 snaps per game in which the Jaguars needs their depth. That means Green could make a serious impact if he is back at the top of the depth chart behind Hines-Allen and Walker like he was entering the season.

BJ Green with a big-time hit/sack on Justin Herbert.



He’s somehow called for roughing the passer. pic.twitter.com/X2qkBCRwt6 — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) November 16, 2025

Green, who had two sacks last year as a rookie, had a breakout training camp and looked bount to be a key piece of the Jaguars' rotation behind their star defensive ends. His injury felt like a blow to their defensive and special teams depth at the time, and now we can see what kind of impact he can make in his second season.

“I think he could be a big boost. B.J.'s got a lot of explosive qualities. I thought when he came in, and he came in, started playing for us right about this time last year," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said Thursday.

"So obviously, battling the injury from early in the season, he's kind of going to be stepping in that same window. And I think he can give us a boost because he's an explosive guy. I think B.J. sets an edge, is physical and all that, those elements of the early down defense, but is really a good pass rusher and gives us some transition rush. So, he's got some skills that we definitely covet here, that's why he's been here and we're excited to get him back.”

The Jaguars have a talented defensive line that has played a big part in getting the team to 6-2 this season and 19-6 over the last two seasons combined. The Jaguars play a specific brand of football on the defensive side that sometimes aims for the quarterback to get the ball out of their hand quickly as a purposeful strategy, and it has worked for them.

But so many Super Bowl winners have had four-man rushes that can terrify opposing offenses. The Jaguars have the same capability, and Green's return could even provide a mid-season spark to let the numbers start pouring in. That is the hope, at least. Because no other help is coming.