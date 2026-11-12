Jaguars-Titans Injury Report: Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Debuts Come With a Question

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be ready for their newest faces on defense to hit the ground running once they are settled in ... but will they be ready in Week 10?

The Jaguars' second injury report of Week 10 had new faces Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates as non-participants in practice for the second day in a row, with each player getting back-to-back rest days after the explosive trades that brought them to Jacksonville.

Status of Bates, Davis

Davis and Bates each spoken to the media this week, with Davis saying "I'm here to do whatever the coaches need me to do," when asked about playing on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Bates said he still has to "knock off the plane ride from Spain," after playing there in Week 9 for the Atlanta Falcons, though he also said "I'm ready for sure."

It is worth noting that neither Davis or Bates have had bye weeks to this point, while the Jaguars have already had their bye week in Week 7. If Bates and Davis were to play every game for the Jaguars the rest of the way, each will have played 18 games in the regular-season, which doesn't even account for the likely playoff games that will come later.

There is also the adjustment period in general. Each Davis and Bates are getting crash courses in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's scheme, and both will have to be ready to execute at a high level if they are called upon this Sunday.

"I always feel like this, whenever you get a new guy in it’s more just getting the verbiage and everything down. Because that’s really what slows everything down for you," Campanile said on Thursday.

"Once you've got the verbiage and you understand what everything means, I think in every building there are probably a lot of similarities. Things that everybody does, they've all done before, but it's just translating it, and how fast you can get that across to the players and they feel comfortable with it. They can just line up and go play. If you're going out there and you're thinking, it’s super hard to have all your skills, so we're working on getting them to that point right now.”

There does not appear to be as much mystery with fellow new Jaguars defender Davon Godchaux, who the Jaguars acquired from the New Orleans Saints for a conditional future sixth-round pick. Godchaux has practiced for the Jaguars in back-to-back days, which could indicate he makes his debut sooner than Davis and Bates do.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars did have one player who did not participate due to injury: running back Bhayshul Tuten, who has not practiced since sustaining an ankle/foot injury in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tuten ended up playing against the Baltimore Ravens on a short week last week despite not practicing, rushing 12 times for 29 yards and a touchdown while playing a season-low 35.7% of the offensive snaps.

"I think first and foremost, it speaks to his toughness to be able to go out there and do that on a short week. It's tough enough as it is to go out and play on that short week," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said on Thursday.

"It's such a quick turnaround for those guys no matter what position you're at, but he's been carrying the load for us and to turn around and do that is super impressive and it's a credit to him and his values that he places on the team. Kind of a selfless act to be out there and try to give it his best when he might not be 100%.

The following Jaguars were listed as limited in Thursday's practice:

OL Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle)

DB Antonio Johnson (ankle)

WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle)

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand)

OL Robert Hainsey (concussion)

DE Travon Walker (rib)

LB Branson Combs (shoulder)