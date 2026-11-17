JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to be tested in Week 11, which is a good thing.

The Jaguars have not played in many close games in 2026. Their loss to the Denver Broncos came down to one score in Week 2, and then they had three games in a row get decided in the late fourth quarter from Weeks 4 through 6. But ever since the bye week, things have gone smooth for Jacksonville. Too smooth, even.

Jacksonville is 3-0 since the bye week, outscoring their opponents 105-30 in the process. But for as dominant as the Jaguars looked during their Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans, there are bigger challenges down the road. One of those challenges is set to come in Week 11 in the form of a road battle with the New York Giants.

Giants Battle

The impressive thing about this Jaguars team is the fact that they have learned how to win games in so many different ways. Now that they are going on the road against a quality team with a young quarterback who has made a few plays, they will have to continue to find ways to adapt to win.

“Yeah, I think what's fun about this group is, you can win games but also keep coaching and keep learning and keep growing," Jaguars head coach Coen said on Monday.

"Sometimes, like we’ve said before, winning's a great deodorant. And sometimes things can get let go and maybe not harped on as much or you emphasize it, but the players are like, ‘Yeah, man, what do you mean, dude? We're winning. We don't really need to fix that.’ Does that occur still organically? I'm sure in some ways, but I think this team is very focused on improvement, on daily improvement, weekly improvement. They take it seriously."

The first three teams the Jaguars have played out of the bye week have been the Indianapolis Colts, a reeling Baltimore Ravens team, and a scrappy but losing Tennessee Titans team. That is far from a murderer's row of teams, while the Giants are 5-3-1 and look like a likely playoff team in the NFC. They are still early in the John Harbaugh era and JJ McCarthy is still far from a consistent quarterback, but they pose a greater threat to the Jaguars than any other team has since Jacksonville played the Houston Texans in London in Week 6.

Opponent Offense EPA/Play Defensive EPA/Play Indianapolis Colts No. 31 No. 21 Baltimore Ravens No. 19 No. 17 Tennessee Titans No. 26 No. 29 New York Giants No. 11 No. 14

But that is a good thing for the Jaguars. As impressive as their run has been, the Colts, Ravens and Giants are nothing like future tests the Jaguars face with the Chicago Bears and eventually a tough AFC playoff field. The Jaguars need to be tested, with Coen noting Monday that it was good to see the Jaguars have to put a game away in the fourth quarter after so many recent blowouts.

Those are the kinds of games the Jaguars will have to win down the road if they intend to do more than just win the AFC South. That is the kind of game the Giants could offer the Jaguars, giving them a test they have not seen nearly often enough over the last month or so. There are a few specific questions the Giants can help answer, too.

The Giants have a multiple front that throws blitzes, man coverage, and a barrage of pass-rushers at offense. The Giants rank No. 4 in the NFL in blitz rate, and these are the kinds of defenses that the Jaguars have been hit-or-miss against over the last 1.5 seasons. If the Jaguars can move the ball through the air against this unit, then there should be confidence in them doing so against several others.

As for the offensive side of the ball, the Giants have leaned on explosive plays downfield in McCarthy's limited time as their starter. It is a feast or famine play-style, and one that the Jaguars will likely see sometime again down the road in the AFC playoffs. For a defense that is set to add Jessie Bates III to the back end this week, the question of whether they can limit explosive passes is still very real.

The Jaguars are due for a test, and the Giants are uniquely set up to offer them the exact type of test they need to see on both sides of the ball. A win with some confidence behind it in Week 11, and we might have to start resetting the Jaguars' standard once again.