How Jaguars' Passing Game Keeps Improving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their passing game experience its fair share of highs and lows over the course of the 2025 season, but recent weeks have shown plenty of improvement.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we take a look at the Jaguars' passing game and why it has taken some encouraging steps before Week 14 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

To watch today's episode, view below.

The win over the Tennessee Titans was one of the best performances from the Jaguars' passing game all season, following a high-level performance two weeks earlier vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and some serious flashes a week before against the Arizona Cardinals.

And as the Jaguars displayed against the Titans, one big reason is due to their improved ability to attack the middle of the field. The Jaguars have improved in the intermediate area of the field since the bye week, with the addition of Jakobi Meyers looming especially large.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think you guys said kind of something similar for the Chargers, was the over the middle success kind of two weeks ago. So, it's not anything new, it was just their coverages. They played a lot of cover two, a lot of two Tampa and coverage typically dictates where you're trying to attack people," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game.

"So, you don't just go into a week saying we're going to throw the ball in the middle or throw the ball on the outside or throw the ball deep or throw the ball short. Coverage typically dictates where you're trying to attack and what zones and areas of the field you're trying to manipulate. And it just so happened that they were playing a little bit more soft zone in the middle of the field that we were able to take advantage of.

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) hits the chest of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) to alter his third-down throw during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. Jacksonville was forced to punt. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence's play has become steady, at least compared to the start of the season. He is also now getting his pass-catching group closer to full-strength.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls his own number inside the five yard line against Tennessee during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"But to your point, I thought he was much more accurate through the middle of the field, which then allowed for some catch and runs, which we haven't had a ton of," Coen said.

"A 50 yard pass this year is the longest I think on the season. So, it was great to have some catch and run opportunities. We still have some meat on the bone that we need to go and take advantage of, but I do think that some of their coverages dictated where ultimately we were trying to go with the football.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.