JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big AFC South rematch in Week 12, hosting the Tennessee Titans in another key divisional game.

Jacksonville is looking to bounce back from last week's loss to the New York Giants, and the perfect way to do that is by defeating the Titans and avoiding their first losing streak of the season and just the second losing streak of the Liam Coen era.

So, how do we see this week's battle with the Titans playing out after Jacksonville's Week 10 win over them two weeks ago? We break it down below.

Trevor Lawrence Scores a Rushing Touchdown

Trevor Lawrence needs a bounce back week perhaps more than any other individual player on the offense, but this is certainly a week that should give him the chance to do so. The Titans' defense has been lit up for weeks, with Lawrence himself having a huge game against a bad Robert Saleh defense two weeks ago. There is plenty of reason to think Lawrence can have success through the air this week, but I also think this is the week we see Lawrence finally use his legs.

Lawrence had a career-high nine rushing touchdowns a season ago, including five such touchdowns during the Jaguars' 9-1 second-half stretch. It was always unlikely Lawrence would produce on the ground in such the same way in back-to-back years, but he has zero rushing touchdowns through 10 games this season. I think we see Lawrence score on a designed run after the Jaguars have kept it out of the playbook for much of the season.

Jaguars Limit Tony Pollard to Under 50 Yards

If there was a game in the post-Davon Hamilton stretch that reflected the impact of losing the star nose tackle, it was the Jaguars' Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans. But the run defense looked much-improved last week with Jordan Davis in the lineup , and this is a game that could set up for the Jaguars to have a strong game in the trenches after Tony Pollard and the Titans' offense rushed for far too many yards two weeks ago.

The Jaguars lacked the space-eaters in Week 10 to really combat the Titans' rushing attack. Jacksonville wants to play with light boxes, and this came back to bite them in Week 10 as Pollard was able to pick up several chunk gains against such defensive fronts. Jordan Davis changes that math, though, and I think he sets the Jaguars up to have more success this time around.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Leads Team in Carries

The Bhayshul Tuten injuries over the last several weeks has certainly slowed down the Jaguars' rushing attack, and I feel like the Jaguars' response this week will be to lean on their power running game with Chris Rodriguez Jr. I am not so sure if I would go to say that the Jaguars would sit out Tuten this week against the Titans, but I do think it makes sense for the Jaguars to limit his workload this time.

To do so, the Jaguars would have to trust Rodriguez with carrying the load in the ground game. There has only been one game this year in which he has had more carries than Tuten, but it makes a ton of sense for that pattern to change this week against the Titans. The Jaguars don't need to run Tuten into the ground this week, and that should lead to Rodriguez getting more touches.

Travis Hunter Picks Off Cam Ward ... Again

Travis Hunter is a special, special cornerback. So special that he has been able to generate a game-changing turnover every three games in his first real season as a full-time cornerback. The last one he had was two weeks ago against the Titans and Cam Ward, with Hunter picking Ward off with an electric play over the middle of the field. Hunter was not targeted all that much downfield last week, but Ward is the type of quarterback who would be willing to test him.

With Carnell Tate healthy this time, I think we see Ward throw at Hunter quite a bit Sunday. I believe Hunter will be able to turn at least one of those plays into another big turnover, further making his case to be an All-Pro option for the AFC at cornerback this season. Hunter has been one of the best cornerbacks in football this year, and that continues Sunday.

Jaguars Have 75% Red-Zone Success

The Jaguars have had some so-so days in the red-zone in recent weeks. They had to settle for a few too many field goals against the Tennessee Titans the last time they played, failing to score touchdowns after getting to the Titans' 27, 30, 21, and 18-yard lines. The Jaguars' up-and-down nature in the red-zone cost them dearly against the New York Giants a week ago, and they need to start finding the answers down there as they get into their critical stretch.

I think the Jaguars will find more success this week against the Titans, scoring touchdowns on at least 75% of their red-zone trips. Jacksonville, I think, will lean more on the tight end room and running game to score in the red-zone this week than they were able to a week ago, leading to more scores in the confined space of the red-zone.