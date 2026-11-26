JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been dealing with critical injuries for the last two months, and now another big name has been added to the injury report.

Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's injury report as the Jaguars prepare for the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Washington was not on the injury report previously, which suggests that his injury potentially occured during the team's Thanksgiving practice on Thursday.

Washington's Injury

It remains to be seen just how serious the injury is, and it will surely be discussed Friday by head coach Liam Coen as he gives his final press conference of the week. But it is no secret that an injury to Washington is the last thing the Jaguars could possibly afford ahead of their playoff push, especially considering running back Bhayshul Tuten is also dealing with his own injuries and missed his second practice in a row.

Tuten and Washington are the two best players on Jacksonville's offense not named Trevor Lawrence, and it is hard to see a scenario where the Jaguars could sustain success on offense without both of them healthy.

According to NextGenStats, Washington has totaled 23 receptions on 46 downfield targets (10+ air yards) for 483 yards and five touchdowns. Washington's 483 downfield receiving yards have nearly surpassed his entire total from last season (501) with seven regular-season games remaining. Washington has produced 17 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns in the intermediate area of the field (10-19 air yards), the ninth-most among wide receivers.

Washington has been absolutely critical to the Jaguars passing game this season, establishing himself as the offense's No. 1 receiver. He leads the team in every major receiving category, numbers that would look even better if he did not have multiple touchdowns negated this season.

If the Jaguars do not have Washington on Sunday, their options to replace him are slim. The Jaguars have other talented and productive pass-catchers in Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange, and Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie receiver Josh Cameron have each made some big plays at times this season. The Jaguars also have sixth-round rookie receiver CJ Williams on the active roster, though he has not appeared in a game since the Week 1 opener.

None of these players are true slot receivers like Washington, though. None of them have also built the connection with Lawrence that Washington has over the years. And the solution can not be simply let Travis Hunter play more on offense, either, because the Jaguars badly need him on defense every single week.

Time will tell if Washington's injury is one to be concnered about but, for now, the options to replace his role seem slim if it truly does come to that.

The following Jaguars practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday:

DL Matt Dickerson (neck)

LB Dennis Gardeck (neck)

WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle)

OL Jonah Monheim (ankle)

OT Cole Van Lanen (ankle)

OL Robert Hainsey (knee)

OL Walker Little (knee)

OL Patrick Mekari (back)