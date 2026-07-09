1 Prediction, 1 Takeaway, 1 Concern: The Unlimited Upside of Jaguars' CBs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have invested plenty of resources into the cornerback position in recent years, and 2026 should be the year the room truly takes off.

But what makes the Jaguars' cornerback room one with unlimited potential? What is the chief concern of the room ahead of the start of training camp next month? We break all of this and more down below.

1 Prediction

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) screams as he comes out of the tunnel before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I predict that Travis Hunter will lead the Jaguars' cornerbacks in both interceptions and pass breakups, while likely being third in coverage snaps. I think people have forgotten just how special of a cornerback Hunter is, largely in part due to the fact that he spent more of his rookie season at wide receiver instead of on defense. But with Hunter expected to take a larger role on defense this year, I expect people to remember rather quickly.

Hunter has rare ball skills that are arguably the best in the Jaguars' special wide receiver room, let alone at cornerback. With his ability to make plays on the ball, an increased sample size to get after pases, and a scheme that should give him plenty of chances to make an impact, I think Hunter gets plenty of production early on in terms of takeaways and pass breakups.

The value with Hunter, of course, is that he can do all of this while still making an impact at the wide receiver position. If Hunter is the team's biggest playmaker at cornerback while also offering big plays at wide receiver, then his value to the 2026 Jaguars will be through the roof.

1 Takeaway

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field with cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

My biggest takeaway when looking at the Jaguars' 2026 cornerback room is that they have the right scheme and coordinator to get the most out of them. Not only have the Jaguars made a big-time hire at the passing game coordinator spot with Matheiu Araujo, but Anthony Campanile showed last year that he can get four different cornerbacks on the field enough in one game for each of them to have an impact.

Campanile did it last year with Montaric Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, and Greg Newsome, allowing the Jaguars to stay fresh at cornerback while giving each talented defensive back a chance to see the field and make plays. Not many defenses have the bandwith to fit playing time for four full-time cornerbacks, but the Jaguars proved last season that they can make it happen.

The only real difference between last year's situation and this year's is swapping ouyt Hunter for Newsome, an equation thatshould pay dividends for the Jaguars early and often.

1 Concern

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is one concern to be had with the Jaguars' cornerback room, it is the untested depth behind their top guys. That goes for any defense in 2026, but the Jaguars were able to see their backups get plenty of reps this offseason with Lewis and Hunter each not fully participating in practice, and the results were mostly good. But that still does not take away the question of what happens if injuries hit the cornerback room again in 2026.

Christian Braswell has been a solid backup in the past and Jabbar Muhammad was a true standout during the offseason program, but that is a limited sample size for both. The Jaguars have a talented core four when it comes to the cornerback room, but the biggest concern facing the unit has to be the depth behind those four.