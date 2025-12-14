2 Final Predictions for Jaguars vs. Jets Week 15 Bout

Earlier this season, I said that the Jacksonville Jaguars are too unproven to ever really have a trap game. I was wrong. At 9-4 and leading the AFC South, riding a four-game win streak to get there, this team is highly favored going into Week 15 — to an uncomfortable extent.



Jacksonville opened as 11.5-point favorites against the 3-10 New York Jets. That line has since crept up to 13.5. That's a scary sight for any Jaguars fan to see, as this franchise has been known to blow the games it's supposed to win. However, this is a different regime, led by Head Coach Liam Coen, one that wishes to prove that they can lead a legitimate contender. Something all Super Bowl threats tend to do is destroy inferior opponents.



Jaguars will clean up against Jets



Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) for a safety during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Josh Hines-Allen will record two or more sacks



The Jacksonville Jaguars have won their last four games. A large part of their success in that span has been the surging play of Josh Hines-Allen. During the Jags' win streak, he's tallied 28 pressures and five sacks, with at least one in each outing. Several factors have led to his improved play down the stretch, including the team moving him to various spots along the defensive line and him playing more freely since becoming the franchise leader in sacks.



The New York Jets have a surprisingly capable offensive line, featuring rookie standout tackle Armand Membou. However, they'll be deploying third-string quarterback Brady Cook in Week 15. He debuted in the Jets' last game after Tyrod Taylor went down with a groin injury and took six sacks for 27 yards.

Jacksonville should be able to jump out to a big lead early on in this one and force New York into dropping back more than it would like to, which will open the door for Hines-Allen and the rest of the Jaguars' pass rush to tee off on a green QB.



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

2. Brian Thomas Jr. hits a big one



Brian Thomas Jr. had a resurgent game against the Indianapolis Colts, grabbing three catches for 87 yards, including two deep bombs. It seems like the Jakobi Meyers' presence for the Jaguars has allowed BTJ to return to his preferred role as a downfield threat, while Meyers and Parker Washington can handle the bulk of the intermediate routes over the middle.



Trevor Lawrence has grown more confident since his four-turnover showing against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. The Jags should be looking to use this favorable matchup versus the Jets to build momentum and rhythm ahead of the playoffs. Deepening the connection between T-Law and BTJ should be a top priority, and I believe they'll get it done in this game, with Thomas Jr. taking a long ball into the end zone.

To get all of our predictions ahead of each Jaguars' game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.