2026 Jaguars Draft Profile and What R Mason Thomas Brings to the Table

The Jacksonville Jaguars have needs that must be addressed in the upcoming NFL Draft. It is a unique offseason for the franchise as they navigate a tight salary cap and no first-round pick to make next month.

General manager James Gladstone seems to have a sound approach to what the team wants to do in free agency and the NFL Draft. One of their biggest holes is at edge rush depth, which needs an infusion of competition and explosiveness to deliver a quality rotation for the Jaguars. Which is why Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas is considered an exciting pass rush prospect and possibility at No. 56 overall.

Overview of R Mason Thomas

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thomas is a former four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he originally committed to play at Iowa State before flipping to the Sooners. He eventually grew into one of the Sooners' premier players under head coach and defensive mastermind Brent Venables, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2024 and first-team honors this past season. Thomas tallied nine sacks as a junior and 6.5 as a senior while forcing at least one fumble in each of the last two seasons.

Thomas' strengths

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (DL60) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the most notable aspects of Thomas' game is his athleticism. His first step and get-off is incredibly lethal with unreal explosion off the edge to threaten and soften the outside shoulder quickly, giving tackles very little time to react in their pass set to counter. Thomas has great twitch and suddenness that allows him to be an effective looper in line games while driving his feet to soften shoulders and disrupt the pocket.

Thomas is also the bendiest pass rusher in the draft, showcasing outstanding ankle flexion and hip flexibility to win with speed off the edge and utilize a nasty ghost move. This is a player with impressive rush variety, showcasing a bull-rush, inside swim, speed-rip, or stab-chop. Thomas has good moments of physicality when he takes on blockers and pullers in the run game with low pads as a force defender.

Thomas' weaknesses

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jamarion Miller (26) runs beside Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas's weaknesses as a player are fairly obvious, as he lacks the play strength and physical power to anchor at the point of attack, getting off blockers in zone or gap blocking concepts, and playing with better technique as a tackler in space. Thomas has much more room to fill out his frame and could grow into, at least, an average run defender early in his career.

Thomas must also learn how to win with counters outside of his usual go-tos. He doesn't have the accuracy in his hands nor proper hand usage to swat away consistently from the hands and extension attempts from opposing tackles.

What Thomas could bring to the table in Jacksonville

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) reacts after recording a sack during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

R Mason Thomas best projects as a rotational pass rush specialist at the next level, providing late-down versatility as a pocket disruptor on third downs with room to grow into a larger role at the next level. While he must improve his play strength and power at the point of attack within his upper and lower half, Thomas has the physicality to hold up on the edge for extended periods if necessary.

Thomas would be an exciting addition for Jacksonville, giving defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile a stout pass-rush specialist to rotate in with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Thomas' explosiveness and bend would be a brand-new element to the Jaguars passing defense in 2026.