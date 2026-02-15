3 Bargain Running Backs Jaguars Should Consider in Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could look a lot different in 2025 in more than a few key spots.

One of those spots is the running back position, with former first-round pick Travis Etienne set to be a free agent in March after a stellar season. If the Jaguars see Etienne depart over the next month, there will be a lot of touches that need replacing in the offense.

With that in mind, it does not feel like the Jaguars would be big spenders at running back for any player other than Etienne. So, which running backs who are set to be free agents make sense as cheap additions?

Jerome Ford

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs a drill during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jerome Ford did not touch the field much in 2025, but he has proven to be solid back in year's past with a 4.3 yards per carry mark. If the Jaguars want a downhill running back who can be had on a cheap deal and fit in naturally with a rotation and a limited scopre in terms of role, Ford fits like a glove.

Ford perhaps fits best in the scenario in which the Jaguars are moving ahead with Bhayshul Tuten as their No. 1 running back. The Jaguars would need a steady veteran with experience behind him as he finds way as the Jaguars' top lead running back, and Ford and his 340 career carries with the Browns would provide that.

Brian Robinson

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The former Washington Commander just spent a year with the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for 400 yards and two touchdowns and averaging 4.3 yards per carry as a key backup for Kyle Shanahan. The fit may seem a bit off since he played zero role in the passing game (eight catches for 25 yards and one touchdown), but there is an argument to be made that Robinson has a skill set the Jaguars are missing.

Robinson is a physical and downhill runner who can set the tone for a power-based running game, something the Jaguars missed when they traded Tank Bigsby. Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen run hard and break tackles, but Robinson is a true power back for a team that doesn't have one right now.

Rachaad White

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A running back with connections to Liam Coen, it has seemed like a foregone conclusion for sometime that Rachaad Whte is set to leave Tampa Bay this offseason. Perhaps the Coen connection doesn't even help since White more or less lost the lead back role to Bucky Irving in the year Coen coached Tampa Bay, but White is unlikely to be signed to be a lead back anywhere moving forward, so what difference would it really make?

White had an incredibly productive year with Coen in 2024 even though he wasn't the lead back the whole year. He finished the season with 1,006 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns, which included six touchdown receptions.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.