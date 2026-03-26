Out of the many things the Jacksonville Jaguars did to impress in 2025, the most impressive may have been their jump in total wins. They completely inverted their win/loss numbers from the year prior.

Liam Coen proved his status as a "quarterback whisperer" correct as he unlocked something in Trevor Lawrence that none of the other head coaches have been able to tap into. James Gladstone has been making moves to make this team better, and they are looking to compete next season. Which of their opponents can they be confident in taking on?

Mismatches

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett in attendance at the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are impressive defensively, but even with the Jaguars losing a lot of impactful players on defense, I know they'll be able to handle the Browns' offense. The real question is whether Lawrence can avoid turning the ball over against this impressive Browns defensive front.

Lawrence hasn't won a game against the Browns in his career, and in one of those games, he threw three interceptions. This is a big mismatch for both teams' offenses and defenses, and this game will be won if they can avoid turning the ball over.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is shown between plays, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have made moves to better themselves as a team, but I don't think it'll be enough for them to hang with the Jaguars. They also possess a stout defensive line, though no pass rusher as scary as Myles Garrett.

This will come down to which quarterback can help put their team above, and I believe in Coen and Lawrence's chemistry in year two more than I do Dart's with a new coaching regime. I also think that even if Dart may be a better rusher, Lawrence clears him in terms of arm strength and throws he's capable of making.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets loose before the start of the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals led 23-7 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals. This is the first time on this list where I could say the Jaguars don't have the advantage at quarterback, but Joe Burrow's availability is erratic. His status will determine this game, but even if he is healthy, I have more faith in the Jaguars defense than I do the Bengals defense.

The Jaguars are going to have a better running game, and while this matchup can turn into a barnburner, I think that stability and a consistent way of picking up yardage will make all the difference. I also think Coen could scheme up a better game plan than Zac Taylor, which means this should result in a Jaguars victory.