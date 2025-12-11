3 Bold Predictions for Jaguars' Homestand vs. Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Another week, another important game for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars' Week 15 contest vs. the New York Jets might not carry the same stakes as last week's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, but every game counts down the stretch. So, how do we see this one playing out? We break it down with our three bold predictions.

Trevor Lawrence Has Zero Turnovers -- Again

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the field after a game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has only had two stretches in his career where he has gone tree games or more without an interception: once as a rookie and then a stellar five-game stretch in 2022. Just like 2022, Lawrence is starting to heat up at the right time and the biggest sign of his improvement is his limited turnovers in recent weeks.

Lawrence hasn't turned the ball over in either of the last two weeks, and I believe he pushes this to three weeks against the Jets. The Jets' defense is scrappy, but there is no other pass defense in the NFL worse at converting interceptions. The Jets will throw their best punch, but I think Lawrence has another clean game on the docket.

Jaguars Allow 10 Points or Fewer

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) reacts after a pass defense against Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jets' offense has been a mess more or less all season. They have a limited set of weapons at the skill positions outside of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, and their quarterback situation has been amongst the worst in the NFL this season. Now, they will have to face a Jaguars defense that has allowed just 22 points over the last two weeks -- 16 points if you do not count garbage time.

The Jaguars' defense -- much like their quarterback -- is peaking at the right time, and there is no reason to think this won't continue against a bad Jets offense that might be starting third-string rookie quarterback Brady Cook. If the Jets find the end zone even one time, that might qualify as a successful outing for their offense.

Jaguars Allow 0 Sacks

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' offensive line allowed zero sacks last week, their fourth such game doing so this season. The Jaguars had five of those games during the 2022 season, and they have a chance to match that clip with another month to go as they face a Jets defense that is without former all-world defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The Jaguars' offensive line needs to get better in the run game, a recent struggle over the last few weeks. But they have been stellar in pass-protection, and that should continue against the Jets' defensive front.

