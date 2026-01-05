3 Early Thoughts on Jaguars Drawing Bills for Wild Card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will play in arguably the most anticipated matchup in the AFC over Wild Card weekend, drawing the Buffalo Bills as their first playoff foe.

So, what do we make of the Jaguars getting the Bills as their Wild Card opponent and what it means for their playoff push? We break it down below.

This is the matchup the Jaguars should welcome

In my eyes, there are three AFC teams who would be the toughest draw for the entire field: the Jaguars, the Bills, and the Houston Texans. So considering inferior teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers are also playing this weekend, it wouldn't be unfair to say the Jaguars are getting a tough shake of things alost purely because it is Josh Allen at quarterback.

But ... the Jaguars are one of the only teams in the AFC -- perhaps the only one -- that has a quarterback who can go toe-to-toe with Allen. Trevor Lawrence has been on a tear and gets a favorable matchup against the Bills' defense. If the Jaguars win and get rid of the playoffs' best player right off the bat, that would put them in an advantageous position.

Strength vs. Strength

This is where I think the game will be won or lost. The Jaguars have the NFL's best run defense in terms of yards allowed per game, not allowing a single rusher to go over 75 yards. That is all while playing running backs like Christian McCaffrey, Kyren Williams, Ashton Jeanty, Kenneth Walker, and Jonathan Taylor twice.

James Cook is next up on the schedule for the Jaguars' run defense, and the NFL's rushing champion is the ultimate measuring stick. Cook has had an elite season and will test just how playoff-ready the Jaguars' run defense is. Win here, and I think the Jaguars control the game.

Time slot

It always felt like the Jaguars were going to get the 1 p.m. Sunday slot. Even against one of the face of the league in Josh Allen, it felt unlikely the NFL would put the Jaguars in a primetime slot when they can take advantage of a matchup between two top-10 media markets in New England and Los Angeles. Then there is the fact that the 4:30 slot on Sunday is perfect for a West Coast team like the 49ers.

Ultimately, I do think this is a good thing for the Jaguars. Most of their games are at 1 p.m. year after year, so that means the Jaguars won't have to adjust their schedule at all. This is an extension of their home game series from the regular season, and it should be treated as such.

