Every Player on the Roster Bubble for the Jaguars: Who's In, Who's Out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 48 roster spots. That is how many spots I believe the Jacksonville Jaguars have more or less locked up as they enter the first week of training camp.

There, of course, could be a margin of error of a spot here and there as we project the Jaguars' 53-man roster ahead of the start of training camp. But that shows you just how few spots the Jaguars might have to be won ahead of camp, which means plenty of players on the roster bubble as they start training camp on Wednesday.

So with camp just days ahead, which members of the Jaguars' 90-man roster are on the bubble and need to fight for a spot? We take a look at each position below.

QB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) warms up during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: Carter Bradley; Joey Aguilar

The Jaguars' top-two quarterback spots are locked up between Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens, which means there is one spot left on the practice squad for a quarterback. Carter Bradley spent last season on the Jaguars' practice squad, so he has a clear advantage in terms of his grasp on the playbook. But the Jaguars did give Joey Aguilar a nice contract as an undrafted free agent, and he has the size and arm that most teams covet.

RB

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars running back DeeJay Dallas (20), running back J'Mari Taylor (30), and running back Ameer Abdullah (43) huddle during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: J'Mari Taylor; DeeJay Dallas; Ameer Abdullah

The Jaguars already have three running backs set to make the roster between Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and LeQuint Allen. Tuten and Rodriguez will likely split the bulk of the duties in the running game, while Allen's spot on the roster should be safe for a variety of reasons. That leaves us to a three-man battle for the RB4 spot, which will likely be a spot on the practice squad during the season.

WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) runs a drill during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: Brady Boyd; Chandler Brayboy; Tim Jones; Ben Patterson; Trebor Peña; Austin Trammell; Michael Wortham

There are a few spots like the Jaguars' wide receiver room where even the best bubble players are going to have a tough time making the roster. Several of the Jaguars' wide receiver spots are already locked up by top veterans, while the Jaguars then drafted two sixth-round rookie receivers in Josh Cameron and CJ Williams who impressed during the offseason. Tim Jones and Austin Trammell are the core veterans of this group, but it will be tough for either of them to crack the Jaguars' 53-man roster like Trammell was able to last August.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: Quintin Morris; Hunter Long; Ethan Conner; Patrick Herbert

This is one of the positions on the roster where a 53-man roster spot has to be accounted for. The Jaguars have three clear tight ends for the Day 1 roster in Brenton Strange and rookies Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, but it would be surprising to see the Jaguars not carry four tight ends after the injuries they faced at tight end last year. This spot looks like it will come down to one of Quintin Morris or Hunter Long, and Morris should be considered the favorite due to his special teams and blocking ability, each of which helped him get snaps with the offense last season.

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (78), left, and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (55) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: Jerome Carvin, Trystan Colon, Garrett Digiorgio, Chuma Edoga, Ricky Lee, Jimto Obidegwu

Most of these players seem like practice squad candidates since the Jaguars are returning so many offensive linemen from a year ago. The one name to watch is veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who got snaps at both tackle and guard last year. The drafting of Emmanuel Pregnon may have knocked him down a spot, but he could still make the roster depending on the status of Jaguars left tackle Cole Van Lanen and his recovery from last year's injury.

IDL

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (93) practices during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: Quinton Bohanna; T.J. Bollers; Matt Dickerson; Jalen Hunt; Keivie Rose

Matt Dickerson is the name to watch here, though the Jaguars do have a couple of undrafted free agents who are interesting. Dickerson re-signed with the team this offseason after flashing in a depth role a year ago, and it is clear the Jaguars' staff was high on him a year ago. If a defensive tackle from this unit makes it, I believe it will be Dickerson.

EDGE

Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: Zach Durfee; Quindarius Dunnigan; Bryan Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars already seemingly have five defensive end spots set, but there is a sixth that could go to a number of interesting rookies. Bryan Thomas Jr. has a fascinating pass-rush profile as an undrafted free agent, but Zach Durfee is a high-ceiling seventh-round pick who I believe will end up making the roster out of camp.

LB

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) sprints during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: Parker Hughes, Jalen McLeod, Yasir Abdullah

Few spots on the Jaguars' roster have as many questions as the Jaguars' linebacker room. The starting spot across from Foyesade Oluokun and between Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs still has to be figured out, and then there are three bubble players who all could earn a spot on the roster in Parker Hughes, Jalen McLeod, and Yasir Abdullah. McLeod should have the best chance out of thbis group.

CB

Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: Christian Braswell; Jabbar Muhammad; Preston Hodge; Dane Jackson; Keni-H Lovely; Devon Marshall

This is another spot where at least one bubble player is going to make the team. While Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge are two talented undrafted free agents who made plays over the course of the offseason program, the two players to watch here are Jabbar Muhammad and Christian Braswell. Braswell is a trustedveteran who has made the roster a few times, while it is safe to say that Muhammad is the only player whose offseason performance was able to match that of Jaguars' wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

S

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) and defensive back Cam'ron Silmon-Craig (42) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the Bubble: Devin Neal Jr; Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig; Trevian Thomas

With the amount of talent the Jaguars have in the safety unit, it is hard to say any of these three names will have much of a chance to make the roster. Antonio Johnson, Eric Murray and Caleb Ransaw are the clear top-three safeties, Jalen Huskey was a top-100 pick in April, and Rayuan Lane might be the Jaguars' most important special teamer who isn't Cam Little/Logan Cooke Ross Matiscik. Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig would be the name to watch if any of these players have much of a shot to make the roster, but he is likely due for another year on the practice squad.