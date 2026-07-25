Every Player on the Roster Bubble for the Jaguars: Who's In, Who's Out
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- 48 roster spots. That is how many spots I believe the Jacksonville Jaguars have more or less locked up as they enter the first week of training camp.
There, of course, could be a margin of error of a spot here and there as we project the Jaguars' 53-man roster ahead of the start of training camp. But that shows you just how few spots the Jaguars might have to be won ahead of camp, which means plenty of players on the roster bubble as they start training camp on Wednesday.
So with camp just days ahead, which members of the Jaguars' 90-man roster are on the bubble and need to fight for a spot? We take a look at each position below.
QB
On the Bubble: Carter Bradley; Joey Aguilar
The Jaguars' top-two quarterback spots are locked up between Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens, which means there is one spot left on the practice squad for a quarterback. Carter Bradley spent last season on the Jaguars' practice squad, so he has a clear advantage in terms of his grasp on the playbook. But the Jaguars did give Joey Aguilar a nice contract as an undrafted free agent, and he has the size and arm that most teams covet.
RB
On the Bubble: J'Mari Taylor; DeeJay Dallas; Ameer Abdullah
The Jaguars already have three running backs set to make the roster between Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and LeQuint Allen. Tuten and Rodriguez will likely split the bulk of the duties in the running game, while Allen's spot on the roster should be safe for a variety of reasons. That leaves us to a three-man battle for the RB4 spot, which will likely be a spot on the practice squad during the season.
WR
On the Bubble: Brady Boyd; Chandler Brayboy; Tim Jones; Ben Patterson; Trebor Peña; Austin Trammell; Michael Wortham
There are a few spots like the Jaguars' wide receiver room where even the best bubble players are going to have a tough time making the roster. Several of the Jaguars' wide receiver spots are already locked up by top veterans, while the Jaguars then drafted two sixth-round rookie receivers in Josh Cameron and CJ Williams who impressed during the offseason. Tim Jones and Austin Trammell are the core veterans of this group, but it will be tough for either of them to crack the Jaguars' 53-man roster like Trammell was able to last August.
TE
On the Bubble: Quintin Morris; Hunter Long; Ethan Conner; Patrick Herbert
This is one of the positions on the roster where a 53-man roster spot has to be accounted for. The Jaguars have three clear tight ends for the Day 1 roster in Brenton Strange and rookies Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, but it would be surprising to see the Jaguars not carry four tight ends after the injuries they faced at tight end last year. This spot looks like it will come down to one of Quintin Morris or Hunter Long, and Morris should be considered the favorite due to his special teams and blocking ability, each of which helped him get snaps with the offense last season.
OL
On the Bubble: Jerome Carvin, Trystan Colon, Garrett Digiorgio, Chuma Edoga, Ricky Lee, Jimto Obidegwu
Most of these players seem like practice squad candidates since the Jaguars are returning so many offensive linemen from a year ago. The one name to watch is veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who got snaps at both tackle and guard last year. The drafting of Emmanuel Pregnon may have knocked him down a spot, but he could still make the roster depending on the status of Jaguars left tackle Cole Van Lanen and his recovery from last year's injury.
IDL
On the Bubble: Quinton Bohanna; T.J. Bollers; Matt Dickerson; Jalen Hunt; Keivie Rose
Matt Dickerson is the name to watch here, though the Jaguars do have a couple of undrafted free agents who are interesting. Dickerson re-signed with the team this offseason after flashing in a depth role a year ago, and it is clear the Jaguars' staff was high on him a year ago. If a defensive tackle from this unit makes it, I believe it will be Dickerson.
EDGE
On the Bubble: Zach Durfee; Quindarius Dunnigan; Bryan Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars already seemingly have five defensive end spots set, but there is a sixth that could go to a number of interesting rookies. Bryan Thomas Jr. has a fascinating pass-rush profile as an undrafted free agent, but Zach Durfee is a high-ceiling seventh-round pick who I believe will end up making the roster out of camp.
LB
On the Bubble: Parker Hughes, Jalen McLeod, Yasir Abdullah
Few spots on the Jaguars' roster have as many questions as the Jaguars' linebacker room. The starting spot across from Foyesade Oluokun and between Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs still has to be figured out, and then there are three bubble players who all could earn a spot on the roster in Parker Hughes, Jalen McLeod, and Yasir Abdullah. McLeod should have the best chance out of thbis group.
CB
On the Bubble: Christian Braswell; Jabbar Muhammad; Preston Hodge; Dane Jackson; Keni-H Lovely; Devon Marshall
This is another spot where at least one bubble player is going to make the team. While Devon Marshall and Preston Hodge are two talented undrafted free agents who made plays over the course of the offseason program, the two players to watch here are Jabbar Muhammad and Christian Braswell. Braswell is a trustedveteran who has made the roster a few times, while it is safe to say that Muhammad is the only player whose offseason performance was able to match that of Jaguars' wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
S
On the Bubble: Devin Neal Jr; Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig; Trevian Thomas
With the amount of talent the Jaguars have in the safety unit, it is hard to say any of these three names will have much of a chance to make the roster. Antonio Johnson, Eric Murray and Caleb Ransaw are the clear top-three safeties, Jalen Huskey was a top-100 pick in April, and Rayuan Lane might be the Jaguars' most important special teamer who isn't Cam Little/Logan Cooke Ross Matiscik. Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig would be the name to watch if any of these players have much of a shot to make the roster, but he is likely due for another year on the practice squad.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley