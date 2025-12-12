3 Key Jaguars to Watch in Crucial AFC Matchup vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting healthier at a time when most teams have a long list of ailments in December. For the 9-4 team sitting at the top of the AFC South, a healthy Jaguars team at its greatest potential is a dangerous opponent as the postseason approaches.

This weekend, Jacksonville will face the New York Jets in what could be a possible entrapment against a foe who has given some of the best teams a run for their money. The Jets should not be underestimated, which is why fans will need to be keen on three specific players this weekend as the Jaguars look to avoid an upset late in the season.

Danny Striggow, edge rusher

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

A successful draft for some general managers can be linked to how they do with undrafted free agent finds, and two of them stand out, including defensive end Danny Striggow, who has emerged as the impromptu No. 4 pass rusher behind Dennis Gardeck, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker.

The former Minnesota standout has been impressive since he began to take snaps away from veterans Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot, becoming an impact depth player on the Jaguars' defense. Look for Striggow to be an impact rusher and run defender on Sunday.

Parker Washington, wide receiver

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I have no idea if Washington plays this weekend, but if he does, it is yet another boost for a Jaguars offense that can use all of the playmakers they can get in the final weeks of the regular season. The former Day 3 draft choice from Penn State has been a great pass-catcher head coach Liam Coen's offense, especially when his position group was struggling to catch the ball.

Washington will be the No. 3 wide receiver in the offense when he returns, but his depth on offense, route-running ability from both the slot and perimeter, ball skills, and explosiveness make him an integral piece this weekend, if healthy. I think we are due for another punt return touchdown from Mr. Washington.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Call it cliché, and there is a decent chance he is back on this list next week for the Broncos game, but the biggest thing I want to see from Trevor Lawrence going forward is to stack up the consistent performance that has been built in the last couple of games. Last week was his best game for the franchise since 2022, and there is no reason why he cannot reach that level again and maintain it going forward.

Time to find out if he can beat the inconsistent rust and build on one quality game after another.

