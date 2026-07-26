3 Key Training Camp Questions for Jaguars DL: What Will Ruke Orhorhoro Offer?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jacksonville Jaguars might not have many any singularly massive move at the defensive tackle position entering the 2026 season, there are a few new faces who could prove to be pivotal pieces.

With new faces, of course, comes a new set of questions for the position group compared to a year ago. So, what are the most pressing questions facing the Jaguars' interior defensive line group with training camp now just a few days away ? We break it down below.

What Will Ruke Orhorhoro Bring to the Table?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the Jaguars' new additions at defensive tackle is third-year defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, a former second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons who the Jaguars acquired in a trade for fellow former second-round pick Maason Smith. While Orhorhoro flashed during his time with the Falcons, he never quite became the week-to-week impact player they drafted him to be, and he is now getting a fresh start in Jacksonville.

The question as to whether the Jaguars' defensive line room will be better than a year ago largely depends on just hiw much Orhorhoro can offer the Jaguars off the bat. Can he make more of an impact than Maason Smith and Matt Dickerson than a year ago? Will he simply be a minor part of the rotation?

The Jaguars clearly believe that Orhorhoro can impact their interior pass-rush after they got so little from their defensive tackle depth in that department a year ago. But considering he was the biggest addition made, the Jaguars will really need that belief to pay off sooner much rather than later if their defense is to take a step forward.

Is There a Sleeper?

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talks about the process of making a list of who they want to draft and how that changes if another team picks their pick during the Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have a few new faces on the defensive tackle depth chart via undrafted free agency, and they did re-sign rotational defensive lineman Matt Dickerson in March. But with the Jaguars already seemingly having four defensive tackle roster spots locked up between Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Roke Orhorhoro, and new third-rounder defensive tackle Albert Regis, it begs the question of whether any sleeper defensive tackle could actually crack this roster.

The one who would likely have the best chance would be Dickerson, who the Jaguars kept on the roster this offseason for a reason. He was a valuable role player and part of the defensive tackle rotation a year ago, but he now appears to be due to battle the math of the Jaguars' defensive tackle room if he wants to keep his spot.

What Kind of Impact Can Albert Regis Make?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis (DL26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars clearly saw a lot in Albert Regus as a prospect during the draft cycle, because otherwise they would have not invested such an early pick him. The No. 81 pick in April, Regis will step onto the roster and quickly become the backup nose tackle to long-time defensive tackle starter DaVon Hamilton.

But just how important of a role is that as a rookie, especially when it is likely just a two-down role? That is the question Regis will have to answer, and he will have to answer it largely over the course of training camp as he looks to become a bigger part of the Jaguas' rotation. If he can give the Jaguars 250-ish solid snaps, that would be a win.