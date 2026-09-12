3 Keys to the Jaguars Leaving Week 1 With a Win vs. the Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make some early progress in the AFC South race in Week 1, but it will take ensuring a few key things happen first.

With the Jaguars set to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, here are some of the keys that it will take for the Jaguars to leave with the only thing that matters: a 1-0 record.

Control the Running Game

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns will surely want to throw the ball a bit considering their pass-catching talent with Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Harold Fannin, but the run game can't be ignored. Quinshon Judkins was one of the best young running backs in football a year ago, and Todd Monken's past offenses have been centered around the running game. Stopping Judkins from ever getting going will be pivotal.

"Browns' head coach Todd Monken, when he was offensive coordinator of the Ravens, called pass plays only 54.0% of the time, which was last in the NFL. If Monken chooses to run the ball at a rate that mirrors his time from Baltimore, the Browns will be put to the test against the Jaguars' run defense that allowed 3.9 yards per carry (5th-fewest) and a 39.8% success rate (10th-lowest)," NFL's NextGenStats said.

As for the Jaguars' own offense, getting the running game to take a step forward has been one of the stories of the offseason. With new running backs taking the lead and a rookie starter at left guard in Emmanuel Pregnon who could be a difference-maker as a run-blocker, and the Jaguars have the potential to finally make some progress here.

Force Deshaun Watson Into Mistakes

Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Deshaun Watson had his fair share of down moments this summer, whether it was reports of multiple interceptions in training camp or his failed drives and turnovers in the preseason. The last time he started a game and won was, somehow, actually in Jacksonville in Week 2 of the 2024 season. But Doug Pederson and Ryan Nielsen are not here this time around, and Liam Coen and Anthony Campanile will have to prove to make the difference.

"Deshaun Watson averaged a career-low 7.1 air yards per attempt during his seven games played in 2024, a mark two full yards fewer than his average of 9.1 the prior season," according to NFL's Next Gen Stats. "Similarly, Watson threw downfield (10+ air yards) on a career low 26.9% of his passes, his second career season recording a rate below 30%, including his mark of 28.8% from his 2022 debut season with the Browns. Last season, the Jaguars defense allowed a 42.8% completion percentage on downfield throws, the fifth-lowest rate in the NFL."

If the Jaguars' run defense shows up, they will force the game into Watson's hands. If that is the case, then they must take advantage of any mistake he is bound to make playing with four rookie starters and several other young pieces around him.

Win the Turnover Battle

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls a play during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last time the Jaguars were on the field, losing the turnover battle was arguably the biggest reason they lost the game. The Bills made one more play than the Jaguars did, forcing two takeaways while the Jaguars only forced one, which came on special teams instead of defense. The Jaguars didn't lose the turnover battle often last year, but that one is fresh.

For the Jaguars to ensure this does not happen in Week 1, they will need to play smart situational football on offense, and that is led by Trevor Lawrence. When Lawrence takes care of the football, the Jaguars normally find some success.