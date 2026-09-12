5 Jaguars Sleepers Who Could Be Key to Beating Browns In Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, it will take a full team effort to leave with a win.

The Jaguars are seen as clear favorites over the Browns for a reason entering Week 1, but the Jaguars still can not afford to overlook them. For the Jaguars to ensure Week 1 goes smoothly, they will need more than just their stars to chip in.

So, which Jaguars role players do we see as pivotal toward the Jaguars' Week 1 success? We break it down below.

DT Matt Dickerson

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (93) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Dickerson's place on the depth chart at defensive tackle has skyrocketed since he first joined the team last season, going from the practice squad to a spot on the 53-man active roster to eventually a role in the Jaguars' defensive tackle rotation a year ago. The Jaguars love Dickerson and think he is due for a big season, and he will be especially important in games like Week 1 vs. the Browns.

The Browns' best chance at moving the ball on offense is unlikely to be through the air unless Deshaun Watson has suddenly refound his mojo, which seems ... unlikely. The Jaguars have an elite run defense, but Quinshon Judkins is the type of running back offenses are built around. If the Jaguars are going to slow Judkins down and force Watson to beat them, they will need a big performance from Dickerson on run downs.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In terms of Week 1 impacts by the Jaguars' rookies , it is clear that rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon is leading the way as a starter at left guard. But outside of Pregnon, it certainly seems like the rookie the Jaguars are going to have to depend on the most is No. 56 pick Nate Boerkircher, who is expected to be on the field alongside Brenton Strange when the Jaguars go with two-tight end sets. It remains to be seen exactly how frequently the Jaguars opt not to lean into their strength of 11 personnel, but Boerkircher will be the key when they adjust.

Boerkircher started to get some momentum in the passing game toward the end of training camp, though it does feel like his greatest impact is bound to come as a blocker who allows things to open up a bit for Strange. With that said, I could easily see the Jaguars scheming Boerkircher up a touchdown in the red-zone like they did for Hunter Long in Week 1 a year ago.

OL Walker Little

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars guard Chuma Edoga (55) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There certainly seems to be some positive momentum toward Cole Van Lanen being available for the matchup with the Browns, which is critical considering the success of the Browns' pass-rush over the years. With that said, Van Lanen was limited during the week as he still works his way back from January's knee injury, and left tackle Anton Harrison did not practice Friday. Neither tackle has a injury designation for the game, but this does make Little the healthiest tackle among the three.

I expect both Harrison and Van Lanen to start vs. the Browns, though it does seem like Van Lanen still has to earn that role with his pre-game workout. Regardless of that fact, Little and his versatility will be key in determining what the line looks like depending on whatever path forward the Jaguars take with their offensive tackles. He could easily be playing a key role.

DB Caleb Ransaw

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) waits for his turn on the sled during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Caleb Ransaw will not be a starter for the Jaguars in Week 1, I do think the Jaguars will have plenty of scenarios where they have multiple safeties on the field. Whether that is Caleb Ransaw or Jalen Huskey remains to be seen, but I think the Jaguars are ready to let Ransaw get some real snaps and see what it looks like for the former No. 3 pick.

With the way the Browns' skill group is set up, safeties who are capable of covering tight ends and slot receivers are perhaps as important as ever. That is where Ransaw's value will be found early on in the Week 1 battle with the Browns, which will serve as Ransaw's official NFL debut.

RB Ameer Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah (43) runs the ball during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The changes in the Jaguars' running back room have been clear since training camp began this summer, and the injury to LeQuint Allen over the last few weeks makes the Jaguars' running back depth all the more important. That includes veteran running back Ameer Abdullah, who could find himself on the field in certain situations that otherwise would have started with Allen.

As things stand today, Abdullah might be the Jaguars' best pass-catching running back with Allen out. That might not mean a high volume of snaps, but it could mean several that ultimately are seen as impactful depending on a play or two.