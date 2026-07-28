4 Jaguars Players Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With training camp finally here at our doorstep, it is time to take stock in the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster and which players are entering camp with hopes for new deals.

Whether those deals come sooner rather than later, the Jaguars have several high-profile names set to enter the final years of their contract starting on Wednesday when training camp officially begins. While several of those free agents are veterans who may or may not be in the team's long-term plans, there are a few impressive young players who could be playing for more significant potential extensions.

So, which Jaguars check that box and what could their next deals look like? We take a look below.

WR Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It seems pretty clear that Parker Washington will eventually get a new deal from the Jaguars, even though it has yet to happen ahead of the start of camp. The emerging wide receiver is a three-level wideout who can play multiple roles on offense, and he also happens to be an elite special teamer. He is just the kind of player the Jaguars want to invest in, both on and off the field.

Washington put himself on the radar for a new deal with his breakout performance down the stretch of the 2025 season, which saw him leading the Jaguars in receiving despite not becoming a starter until the second-half of the season, With Washington now set to play the biggest role of his career so far, he could play himself into an even bigger deal.

What kind of money could Washington get? Similar receivers like Jayden Reed and Rashad Shaheed got deals north of $16 million a year, but Christian Watson's oddly expensive deal could push Washington even closer to the $20 million a year mark. How close Washington gets to that mark could depend on when he gets paid timeline wise, because he could put up even better numbers in 2026 with a larger workload.

OT Anton Harrison

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most important pieces on the Jaguars' entire roster is right tackle Anton Harrison. The former first-round pick has the potential to be one of the best tackles in all of football , and he is also coming off what was so far his most impressive and consistent season so far. The question now is what his next step could look like.

The Jaguars already picked up Harrison's fifth-year option, which means the Jaguars' top offensive tackle is set to be on the roster in 2027 no matter what. But the simple fact the Jaugars picked up his option suggests they see him as a key piece to their future and makes him the perfect extension candidate moving forward, just like it did with Travon Walker a year ago.

Considering the recent deals signed at the tackle position, the most logical deal for Harrison would likely be somewhere along the lines of four-years for $92 million, which would give him $23 million a year and make him one of the highest-paid right tackles in football.

DB Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most interesting names on this list is fourth-year safety Antonio Johnson, who already had a quasi-breakout season in his own right during the 2025 season. After splitting time as a backup and a starter last year while on his way to a five-interception season, Johnson is now due for an even bigger and more important role as an every-week starter in 2026.

The Jaguars would likely want to see Johnson in a full year as a starter before giving him a new deal, but it is not entirely out of the question to say Johnson could be in line for a Pro Bowl season. If Johnson is able to put together that kind of performance, he could draw a deal similar to the three-year, $51 million deal Trevon Moehrig signed with the Carolina Panthers last season.

There is a lot that can hapen with Johnson as a starter, and that certainly appears to be the high-end projection for a possible deal. But even with that in mind, it is worth pointing out the possibility considering what we saw from him a year ago.

LB Ventrell Miller

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We saw Devin Lloyd cash in with a big free agency deal this offseason after his standout season last year, so could Ventrell Miller do the same in his own contract year? He will have to officially win the job first, and he is set to battle the likes of Branson Combs and Jack Kiser in an effort to do so. If he can do that, then he could set himself up for a positive pay-day moving forward.

Miller does not have years of experience as a starter or a first-round pedigree like Lloyd did, so a high-end deal for him could look something like Nate Landman's with the Los Angeles Rams: three years, $22.5 mllion with $7.5 million paid out each season. That would be quite the rise for the former Day 3 pick and backup linebacker.