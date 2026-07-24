5 Free Agents Who Would Still Make Sense for the Jaguars Before Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the quieter offseasons of any team in the NFL this season, and there is little reason to think that might change with training camp now just a few days away.

But that doesn't mean there aren't options who make sense if the Jaguars want to explore them. The Jaguars added several free agent veterans after the draft a year ago, but there has been very little post-draft activity this year. If the Jaguars want to change that for any reason before camp begins, here are a few names who would make sense.

EDGE Haason Reddick

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick (5) reacts after a play against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be an interesting one. In terms of pure pass-rush experience among available free agents, Haason Reddick is probably near the very top. The last two seasons have gone as bad as possible for him from a production standpoint, with Reddick recording just 3.5 sacks in 23 games (0.15 sacks per game) after 50.5 sacks in the previous 66 (0.76 sacks per game), and it remains to be seen if he can recapute his former magic.

With that said, the non-sack numbers showed Reddick was still a mostly serviceable pass-rusher as a part-time player last year. 32 pressures with an 11.1% pressure rate would have been a valuable part of the Jaguars' rotation last year, and this is probably the lowest that Reddick's stock will ever be. Why not get him for cheap while you can? He would have to feel the pressure to produce, and there would be no real downside if he doesn't.

Whether Reddick's last few years have proven to ding his intangible richness could be the ultimate trump card here. But he has proven that he has versatility and juice as a pass-rusher in the past, and he could find a rebound scenario with the Jaguars' pass-rush depth chart.

LB Bobby Okereke

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon (29) avoids a tackle by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one depends on how the Jaguars feel about their young linebackers. Foyesade Oluokun is the obvious starter at one linebacker spot, but the other off-ball linebackers on the roster (Ventrell Miller, Branson Combs, Jack Kiser, and Parker Hughes) have combined to play 56 games and make 11 starts, with most of both belonging to Miller. By comparison, veteran linebacker Bobby Okereke has played in 110 career games and made 95 starts.

The Jaguars could opt to not touch the linebacker position based on how camp plays out, of course. But Okereke has a lot of snaps under his belt and has had some of the takeaway production in the past that the Jaguars could be losing with Devin Lloyd's departure. He would give the Jaguars another tackle machine next to Foyesade Oluokun, while still fitting a Jaguars scheme that would likely make him a run-down only player.

With that said, the Jaguars seem high enough on their young linebacker depth to let them earn jobs sometime over the course of training camp. Okereke would only make sense if they change their minds.

DL Denico Autry

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the name who interests me the most, and it is not even because it would complete a four-team AFC South tour for Denico Autry. But the veteran defensive lineman has been a valuable inside/outside pass-rusher for years, and he has 6.5 sacks as a depth piece over the last two seasons. He is only a few seasons removed from an 11.5 sack season with the Tennessee Titans, and he could be the perfect foil to Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Arik Armstead.

The Jaguars' biggest question entering the offseason was their interior pass-rush, and the only real move they have made to address it at this point was the trade for defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. By adding an experienced and productive pass-rusher like Autry, the Jaguars would give themselves an insurance option in the event Orhorhoro does not have the potential breakout season that they seem to be banking on.

It is worth asking why Autry's sack numbers went down, though he did play in just 22 regular season games after 17 games played in his breakout 2023 season. But the beauty of the Jaguars' pass-rush need is that they already have the tone-setters of the unit. What they need is a little bit more depth, and Autry would provide that in a big way.

EDGE Von Miller

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) prepares to pass the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders outside linebacker von Miller (24) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We made the case for the Jaguars to consider adding veteran pass-rusher Von Miller a few months ago, and we stand by it. Miller became much more of a part-time and situational player last year than the previous seasons, but he was able to produce pressure at a solid rate and he proved to still be skilled at sacking the quarterback. The Jaguars have a lot of youth with their defensive end depth behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and Miller could be a veteran pinch-hitter on passing downs.

The Jaguars could of course just opt to stick with the development of second-year defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, as well as rookie draft picks Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee. Miller could also still be holding out hope for an eventual reunion with the Denver Broncos, whether now or sometime down the stretch in 2026. But just in terms of pure fit, this would be a move that would make a lot of sense for both sides.

LB Elandon Roberts

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars appear ready to go at the linebacker position, whether that means Ventrell Miller entering the season as a starter for the first time or leaning on ascending second-year linebacker Branson Combs. But there is a staggering lack of experience at the linebacker position outside of Foyesade Oluokun and Dennis Gardeck, which means a veteran with plenty of games under his belt could make sense as an addition.

One such available linebacker is Elandon Roberts, who actually played for Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile in Miami when Campanile was the linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins. Roberts is more of a run-stuffer than anything else at this stage of his career, but he could be a valuable veteran voice to bring in.