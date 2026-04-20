3 Jaguars Most Impacted by the Ruke Orhorhoro Trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Th Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive depth chart has changed a bit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars traded former second-round defensive tackle Maason Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for fellow former second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro on Friday. Now, we are looking at how the rest of the roster is set to be impacted by the move.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, which veterans will be impacted the most by the addition of Orhorhoro? We take a look at a few logical choices below, taking a sharp look at the Jaguars' interior defensive line.

Arik Armstead

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is important to note that Orhororo still has to earn his spot in the Jaguars' defensive line rotation. Nothing is going to be just given to him, and his 3.5 career sacks do not help him simply leap Arik Armstead and the rest of the Jaguars' veteran defensive linemen. With that in mind, it is hard not to believe the addition of a second defensive tackle who can rush the passer as a positive for Armstead himself.

The Jaguars put the entirety of their interior pass-rush on Armstead's shoulders last season. He performed well, too, producing impressive pressure numbers until a hand injury naturally slowed him down some. Armstead, by far the most experienced player on the roster, could really benefit from having more depth behind him before a full 17-game season. Now, the Jaguars have that.

Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) pray before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We could just go ahead and list both Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, because both clearly fit. Still, Walker's game is one who could potentially benefit twofold from the addition of Orhorhoro, who is now one of only three players on the Jaguars' roster capable of creating interior pressure. The other two players, of course, are Walker and Armstead.

Having depth at three-technique and inside during pass-rush scenarios gives the Jaguars. and Walker, all of the flexibility in the world. Walker's game as an edge rusher has always seemed like it would thrive with an interior pocket pusher providing consistent pressure, and we could also see plenty of snaps with Walker and his new teammate lined up next to each other. Walker's usage will be fascinating this season, and every other piece of the defensive line will fit around it.

Rookie DL

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen when and how the Jaguars address the defensive line entering the 2026 NFL Draft, but it feels naive to believe they will now ignore the position solely because they added a new name to the defense. Still, the trade should have a tangible draft impact on the method the Jaguars take to address the interior defensive line.

The Jaguars, if they had the chance, should not think about passing up on best-case scenario like Caleb Banks or, more unlikely, Peter Woods. But with that said, any three-techique defensive tackle they are taking will have to compete with both Orhorhoro and Matt Dickerson for snaps. As for the case of a rookie nose tackle, the depth is barren behind DaVon Hamilton.