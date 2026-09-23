Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: How Far Do Jaguars Fall After Broncos Loss?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to get back on track in Week 3, and this week's power rankings reflect it.

It is far from panic time for the Jaguars after a close Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos , but there should be a sense of urgency after the 20-13 loss that saw the Jaguars blow a 10-point second-half lead.

“That was the message, right after the game in the locker room, and then obviously this afternoon now, in the team meeting, was, ‘Hey guys, we've got to be extremely accountable to each other, to the things that obviously we could improve on or where we fell short. Coaches, players, everybody involved in that, we've got to be accountable," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday. "We have to connect, reconnect; we've got to move on and respond.’ That's what it really comes down to. I'm excited to see us respond. I'm excited to get back on the grass on Wednesday with this group, and get back to work."

So, where do the Jaguars land in this week's national power rankongs? We break it down below.

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Power Rankings Roundup

Sports Illustrated: No. 11 (-2)

The Jaguars are just outside the top-10 in these rankings, though that could be chalked up to faith in the Minnesota Vikings as opposed to the Jaguars getting dinged. The Travis Hunter experiment draws the most chatter here, but the Jaguars are still in a relatively healthy range after their Week 2 loss.

ESPN: No. 13 (0)

The Jaguars do not move any spots here, though that could say more about the fact the Jaguars were lower on these rankings than anywhere else entering Week 2. It will likely take a Jaguars win streak during their tough stretch of games over the next month or so for them to start climbing in these power rankings.

CBS: No. 10 (-8)

What a fall in this one. Pete Prisco had the Jaguars at No. 2 overall a week ago but the Jaguars have now lost two of their last three games if you go back to the Wild Card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, something they will need to fix in their tough slate moving forward.

FOX Sports: No. 12 (-1)

The Jaguars actually did not fall as far here as I assumed they might. With that said, the Jaguars are in danger of dropping out of the top-15 with a potential loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, a result they can not accept.

The Athletic: No. 14 (-1)

The lowest ranking the Jaguars have moving into Week 3 is from The Athletic, who has the Jaguars just barely in the top-15. The Jaguars did not have much benefit of the doubt here entering Week 1, and now the Jaguars will have to stack some wins to get back into good graces.

NFL.Com: No. 9 (-4)

The Jaguars were in the top-5 a week ago, but a one-score loss to the Broncos dropped them to just around the bottom of the top-10. The Jaguars could easily sneak back into the top-5 with a couple of wins over the next few weeks.

Yahoo: No. 8 (-2)

The Jaguars were still largely given the benefit of the doubt in Yahoo's rankings, with the only teams ranked above the Jaguars being the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars certainly blew their chance to topple the Broncos , but it will take more than that to drop them very far.

Pro Football Talk: No. 7 (-2)

The Jaguars naturally fell a few spots here, though they were not killed for their loss to the Broncos. The Broncos, who are ranked at No. 6 and just one spot in front of the Jaguars, seemed to have gained more from the win than the Jaguars have lost. That may not be the case for all, but it does seem to be the theme in this week's rankings.