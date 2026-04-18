What Makes Pick No. 56 So Rare for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars make their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, it will certainly feel like a big moment.

With no first-round pick, the Jaguars do not get a chance to start improving their roster until the No. 56 pick. Of course, the Jaguars could always trade up and down, but it seems clear the Jaguars' fate resides on Day 2 in some fashion.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But No. 56 is still the Jaguars' first at bat of the draft. Even at the bottom of the second round, they are the top player and the top pick of the draft class. That adds a level of natural expectations, regardless of when that pick exactly happens.

With that in mind, there is a reason No. 56 feels so different from other Jaguars top picks -- and it has nothing to do with not being in the first-round.

What Makes Pick No. 56 Different

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Simply put, the weight of the world will not be on the No. 56 pick's shoulders as soon as his Jaguars career start. There have been varying degrees of pressure on each of the Jaguars' top draft picks over the years; the entire franchise was put on Trevor Lawrence's back. Travon Walker had to fight outside noise. And Travis Hunter has had his experience.

There are of course some exceptions. It is hard to say anyone expected much of Taven Bryan, for example. But most top picks for this franchise have normally had to accept that they are seen in part as franchise saviors. The same can not be said for whoever the Jaguars take at No. 56.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That is not to say there isn't plenty of intrigue around the pick. The Jaguars have several roster spots they could upgrade, and the Jaguars can truly go best player available with the pick. This means the Jaguars have seemingly endless options for who could actually be the pick, making it an exciting turning point for the offseason.

But at the same time, the Jaguars' top pick likely won't have to even start right out of the gate. The Jaguars will be able to slow-play their development and put hopes and dreams for entire position groups on the selection. For the Jaguars and their top pick, that is fairly rare.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars could always have some grand moves up their sleeves, but it feels like the most likely scenario is the Jaguars stick at No. 56 or at least close to that range. Whoever they take will be a key piece of the future, but they will not have to be a key piece of the present. That, ultimately, is what makes them different from almost every other Jaguars top pick stretching back decades now.