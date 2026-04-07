3 Most Underrated Jaguars Entering 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are already primed to be one of the most underrated teams in all of football in 2026, even after their success last season.

When it comes to the Jaguars' roster, it is clear they have several key players who, much like the franchise itself, have not exactly gotten the respect they more than deserve at this point. So, who are the most underrated Jaguars entering 2026?

Jarrian Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A third-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jarrian Jones has become a key piece of what Anthony Campanile does on defense. A talented cornerback who has the ability to play both outside and inside, Jones has strong ball skills in coverage and is a willing participant against the run. There is not a lot Jones doesn't do well, and he is a critically important piece of the depth chart due to his versatility.

Jones would be a top cornerback on many defenses, and he just happens to be in what right now looks like one of the most talented cornerback rooms in the NFL. Jourdan Lewis and Montaric Brown make the money and Travis Hunter is the big name , but do not forget about Jones in the Jaguars' secondary.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A new addition to the roster this offseason, Chris Rodriguez Jr. has yet to make his Jaguars debut. Once he does, though, expect him to become a key part of what the Jaguars do and a valuable piece of Liam Coen's offensive plans for the future. Rodriguez never really had a featured role in the Commanders' offense, but a major opportunity should be there for him in Jacksonville.

That is not to say Rodriguez is about to get 200 carries and become the Jaguars' every-down workhorse, but he should have a bigger role with the Jaguars than ever before and his advanced metrics suggest he will be able to take advantage of it.

Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) pray before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there is one thing that has been made clear since Travon Walker signed his new deal on Friday, it is that he is still a criminally underrated player. A slow rookie season and a drop in sacks in 2025 due to injuries means people have not accepted how dangerious of a defensive end he is, but those that pay attention know.

Walker is one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' entire defensive front. With another year or two of solid production, then the Jaguars' star defensive end and former No. 1 pick should get the respect he has earned.