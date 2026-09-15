3 Observations on Jaguars' Reported Signing of BJ Ojulari: What it Means for BJ Green

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made an early-season addition to their roster.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker BJ Ojulari after hosting the fourth-year veteran for a visit Tuesday.

Sources: The #Jaguars are signing former #Cardinals OLB BJ Ojulari.



Still just 24 years old, Ojulari was a 2nd-round pick in 2023 out of LSU. pic.twitter.com/D9ZA0Kmf6B — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 15, 2026

So, what does the addition of Ojulari to the Jaguars' depth chart mean moving forward? We break it down with our three observations and takeaways on the move as the Jaguars move toward their Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

This Signing Could Mean IR For BJ Green

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

My immediate thought on this move is that it is being made as a direct response to the injury BJ Green sustained against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen already essentially ruled out Green for next week's matchup with the Denver Broncos, while also noting that it will "probably going to be a little bit," until Green returns. With the Jaguars adding Ojulari just a day after those comments, it is hard to imagine this is a good sign for Green.

The Jaguars will likely have rookie undrafted defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. active this week as Ojulari continues to acclimate to the team and scheme, though Ojulari gives them some flexibility moving forward. Considering Ojulari is much closer to Green in terms of a comparable skill-set than anything else, his addition seems to indicate that the Jaguars' second-year defensive end will miss a decent bit of time after his standout offseason.

Where BJ Ojulari Fits

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' pass-rush was already fantastic in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, so it is not as if they were in dire need of adding to the depth chart. But the injury to Green did create a hole on their active game day roster that would not be easily filled by either Thomas or fourth-round rookie pick Wesley Williams. As electric as a pass-rush skill-set that Green has, his value to the Jaguars on special teams is almost just as important. He is also an edge who is capable of zone drops in coverage, something Thomas, Williams, and Danny Striggow are likely not doing all that much.

That is where Ojulari slots in. He has the traits and body type to play off the ball and drop into coverage when needed like Green, and he played 187 special teams snaps for the Cardinals during his 25 appearances with them. Considering the Jaguars also struggled on special teams against the Browns in terms of their kickoff coverage, and it is easy to see where Ojulari might make an impact first,

There is Some Upside to This Move

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While injuries have kept Ojulari off the field for most of his career to this point, this still feels like a move that has a bit more upside than you would expect out of most in-season signins. Ojulari is only 24, has barely played two dozen NFL games, and he was a former top-50 pick for a reason after a good college career at LSU. It hasn't gone his way in the NFL thus far, but the Jaguars have taken less impressive resumes and turned them into contributors.

If Ojulari goes on to remain solid depth throughout the season with the occasional ability to pass-rush, then this will go down as a smart response from Jaguars general manager James Gladstone as a response to Green's injury. Edge defender injuries are not easy to manage, but there is some upside to be discovered here.