What Parker Washington's Extension With Jaguars Should Look Like (And Why Time is Critical)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The clock is ticking for kickoff for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. That means the clock is also ticking on Parker Washington and the franchise getting a deal done before the 2026 season officially starts.

So, what could a potential Washington extension look like after recent deals made at the receiver position, and why should time be a factor with three days to go before Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns? We break it all down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington's Deal

With Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson signing a three-year, $75 deal and Zay Flowers signing a four-year, $140 deal, t here have been a few deals made over the last month that could have different implications on Washington moving forward.

The reality is that whatever the Jaguars pay Washington, it will be for what he is set to become moving forward even more so than it is about what he has shown in his career thus far. Washington has consistently made plays for the Jaguars when given the opportunity ever since he was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but it was not until the second-half of the 2025 season that he was really given an expanded role in the offense.

That means some projection is involved, and that projection could even take Washington far beyond recording his first 1,000-yard season in 2026. Wilson's average annual value (AAV) of $25 million a year seems like the absolute floor for Washington, but belief in his ability as a potential No. 1 before he actually produces like one could even bring him up closer to the $30 million AAV range.

As things stand today, there are 12 receivers who are making $30 million a year, whch would be in he neighborhood of Chris Olave, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Nico Collins. It is a steep price, but it might also look like a potential steal down the road as the cap increases and more receivers get paid.

If the Jaguars wait to pay Washington, his price could continue to climb. There is always the franchise tag option next March if things come to that, but the ideal scenario for Jacksonville would clearly be to pay him before he earns even more value with his 2026 production. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there appears to be a chance that happens ahead of Sunday's kickoff.

"I think there will be some extensions that get done before Sunday..



Guys like Parker Washington in Jacksonville"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/gkLtW9OLFM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 10, 2026

"I have updates from my agent each and every day," Washington said from the Jaguars' locker room on Wednesday.

"To me, my job is to come out here and stay ready to go, just do my job, be the best receiver I can be and make plays for the team. I'm just focused on me, being the best teammate I can be and having fun out here. If we get it done, that's cool. If not, I'm going to go out Sunday and leave my best out there."

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week that he is comfortable with taking talks into the season, if that is what has to be done. All signs continue to point to a deal being done inevitably, but the clock is ticking on it happening before Week 1.

"In terms of any discussions around contract extension or what his future holds, I think we're certainly in a position where we're not going to stop talking and trying to figure something out. I think we've certainly not shown any unwillingness to do stuff even during the course of the season, as you point back to last year." Gladstone said.