3 Offseason Moves That Will Determine Jaguars' Season: Nate Boerkircher's Role

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jacksonville Jaguars may not have had an action-packed offseason, there are a number of moves they made that should help shape just how successful they end up being in 2026.

We saw a number of such moves help determine what the 2025 Jaguars looked like, specifically moves made at tight end (trading Evan Engram) and in the secondary (signing Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray). So, which moves will fit that bill this season? We break it down below.

The Extensions

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Jaguars did not retain every single significant contributor from a year ago, it is hard to remember an offseason where the Jaguars managed to retain so many key pieces in one stretch. This is even without counting the fact the Jaguars managed to sign both Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen to long-term extensions before the 2025 regular-season ended.

When looking at the crop of talent the Jaguars kept this offseason -- defensive end Travon Walker, tight end Brenton Strange, cornerback Montaric Brown, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, long snapper Ross Matisick -- it is hard to say the Jaguars have not gone to great lengths to keep the band together.

That is not to say the Jaguars did not have to let other pieces walk in response. Linebacker Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne were two notable departures for a playoff team, but overall the Jaguars' main focus this offseason was about building upon their 2025 progress instead of simply reloading once more.

The Running Back Decisions

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We already mentioned the Etienne decision to an extent, but it is worthy enough to draw its own section completely. The Jaguars entrusted Etienne as their workhorse a year ago, and he shined in terms of pure total touchdowns scored and yards from scrimmage. But the Jaguars' running game dipped down the stretch, and the Jaguars seemingly were always going to let Etienne walk in March.

The more interesting question was what the Jaguars were going to do to replace Etienne? They drafted two running backs in 2025 in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen who proved to be talented and valuable pieces, albeit perhaps not lead backs. This was a team that was reportedly interested in early-round backs like Ashton Jeanty and R.J. Harvey in the same draft where they took Tuten and Allen.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, after the. Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars reportedly checked in on veteran running back J.K. Dobbins before eventually signing former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to a minor two-year deal. It was solid money for Rodriguez since he had never truly been a full-time starter for the Commanders, but he fit the power-rushing traits the Jaguars were seeking, and he has a long history with head coach Liam Coen after their time together at Kentucky.

Add in an expected increased role for Bhayshul Tuten, and the Jaguars appear to be full systems go for the post-Etienne era. Onlytime will tell if they are right, but they certainly have a lot riding on this one.

The Nate Boerkircher Pick

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars made one of the most talked-about draft picks for the second year in a row, but this one looked a good bit different than last year's Travis Hunter blockbuster. This time around, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spent the No. 56 pick on Texas A&M's Nate Boerkircher, a talented, but older, prospect with a limited receiving profile in college.

Boerkircher will play the No. 2 tight end role in a best-case scenario considering the Jaguars paid Brenton Strange like one of the best tight ends in football in June. That means there is likely a cap on the passing game production he might have as a rookie, but that does not mean he can not still make a clear impact on the offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) smiles during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars ran 12 and 13 sets at a below-average rate last year, and injuries at the tight end position played a big role. With the room retooled behind Strange, specifically with Boerkircher, the Jaguars could explore the tight end's role in the offense much more so than a year ago. Whether or not the Jaguars truly take that step, though, could depend on how much they can put on Boerkircher's plate as a rookie.

The Jaguars also drafted fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol, but Boerkircher is the rookie tight end who could really hold the cards for the offense. If the Jaguars truly do take a bigger focus on 12 personnel entering the season, it stands to reason that Boerkircher would be the biggest reason why.