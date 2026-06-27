3 Reasons This Is Best Jaguars Supporting Cast Trevor Lawrence Has Ever Had

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering another big stage in the evolution of Trevor Lawrence in 2026.

Entering his sixth season as the Jaguars' franchise quarterback, things are as stable around Lawrence as they have ever been. He has the same head coach, offensive coordinator, starting receivers, offensive line, and tight end that he had a year ago.

Outside of the departure of long-time running mate Travis Etienne, the Jaguars have retained every single piece who was important to Lawrence's career-best season a year ago. That means Lawrence is entering 2026 with, in our view, the best supporting cast of his entire career. Here is why:

The Offensive Line Actually Has Options

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, right, talks with General Manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars James Gladstone, left and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli after the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just because the Jaguars are returning their entire offensive line that was under contract a year ago does not mean the unit hasn't changed since Week 1, 2025. Cole Van Lanen may be injured right now, but that doesn't change the fact that he became one of the offensive line's best players down the stretch, can play all five positions, and earned a big-time extension before the season ended.

Walker Little started Week 1 last year and his role remains to be determined, but Little seems like an even more versatile piece now than he did a year ago. Add in the drafting of Emmanuel Pregnon and the health of former top-100 pick Wyatt Milum, and the Jaguars have the depth and versatility along the offensive line that they have never really had with Lawrence at the helm.

Lawrence has played behind some productive offensive line, and some, uh, less than productive ones. As long as the Jaguars get some development, this should be the best one Lawrence has ever played behind even in the event of injuries.

A Biletnikoff Winner Might Be Their Fourth-Best WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) look on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what the pecking order is for the Jaguars in the wide receiver room, which is a good problem to have. Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, and Travis Hunter could all make the argument as the most talented receiver on most rosters around the NFL. The fact the Jaguars have four receivers with this talent level is an embarrassment of riches the Jaguars didn't even flirt with during the Allen Bros or the 2022 room,

There is a real scenario where Hunter is the fourth-most talented receiver the Jaguars field in 2026, and that is not even close to a worst-case outcome for the Jaguars' offense. Hunter is immensely talented on both sides of the ball, but especially so at receiver. The fact that they have the depth to actually let him play both ways and not demand targets as the No. 1 threat he would have been in, say, Cleveland, speaks to the kind of depth the Jaguars have at receiver.

That is not to say Hunter might not still have the most upside in the receiver room, but Meyers and Lawrence and have clicked from Day 1, Thomas has been a proven No. 1 target before, and Washington broke out in Hunter's place a year ago. This is the best receiver room Lawrence has ever had at his disposal.

The Most Versatile TE and RB Rooms of the Lawrence Era

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is congratulated by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is not to say Lawrence has not had talented pieces at tight end and running back before. Etienne was a productive player for the Jaguars for years, was a former first-round pick, and he played thousands of snaps alongside Lawrence if you date back to their days on the practice field at Clemson. Evan Engram set franchise records in 2023 and more than earned his deals with the team, too.

But Brenton Strange is the balanced and versatile tight end the Jaguars have not had leading the offense since the days of peak Marcedes Lewis. Strange earned his new deal for the Jaguars . He impacts both the run and pass game more than any other tight end since the days of Lewis, and the Jaguars have some interesting depth behind him with Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol.

What is the difference between this unit and the 2023/2024 one with Engram, Strange, and Luke Farrell? I simply think this one gives the Jaguars more flexibility. Building a tight end room around a move tight end is tough to do, es evidenced by the up-and-down nature of the Jaguars' passing game during those seasons.

As for running back, the Jaguars seem to have found a potential answer for the interior rushing woes that even Leonard Fournette could not solve. If Chris Rodriguez Jr. is what the Jaguars think he is, then the Jaguars have the pass-catching, the pass-protection, the explosiveness, and more to hit every note in the room.