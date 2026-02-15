3 Restructure Candidates for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some work to do when it comes to their cap situation in 2026, but as usual, there are some easy solutions.

The Jaguars are already in a good position to create cap space via some financial gymnastics, and contract restructures are one way for James Gladstone and the front office to make that happen.

So if the Jaguars are going to restructure current deals on their books to create space ahead of this offseason's free agency window, here are three candidates for exactly that.

DL Arik Armstead

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the players with the biggest current deals on the Jaguars' roster is defensive lineman Arik Armstead. And while some have projected him as a potential cap casualty due to his high cap hit, a restructure would be the best-case scenario for the Jaguars to ensure they do not open yet another hole along the defensive line.

According to OverTheCap, the Jaguars would save $9,712,500 if they restructure Armstead's deal. This would give them some sizable cap relief, while also making sure that Armstead can still be a part of the 2026 plan for the defensive front. The Jaguars need to add more talent to the defensive line, not lose it.

OL Walker Little

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2026 offseason is an intriguing one for Walker Little. The Jaguars' offensive tackle was replaced at left tackle by Cole Van Lanen last season, and the Jaguars then signed Van Lanen to a long-term deal before the season ended to clear up who would be the 2026 left tackle. Now the Jaguars must determine where to put Little.

Perhaps the Jaguars give Little a chance to win a job along the interior offensive line. Perhaps they trade him to earn some cap relief. But what doesn't seem like it will happen is a release, which means that Little will be on the roster unless they find a trade partner. If he is on the team, they should restructure him, which would save $7,713,750.

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) looks on before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Devin Lloyd seemingly set to hit free agency and sign elsewhere in March, the importance of Foyesade Oluokun has increased. Oluokun has been a key piece of the Jaguars' defense since he signed in 2022, and it appears unlikely this will change during the 2026 offseason since Lloyd's future is uncertain.

With that said, the Jaguars could restructure Oluokun and save $6,150,000, a considerable sum when it comes to their efforts to clear enough cap space for the 2026 season.

