3 Standout DEs From Combine for Jaguars to Keep Eyes On

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Scouting Combine, in a lot of ways, is a dying event. Fewer and fewer athletes are testing in an already uncontrolled environment that isn't anything like what happens on the football field.

With that in mind, there was still enough testing done at this week's event for the Jaguars and James Gladstone's staff to be able to find some standouts. Throughout the week, we will look at some of those standouts at positions of need. Next up: defensive end.

Clemson DE T.J. Parker

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker (DL55) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Clemson defensive end TJ Parker might be the most Jaguars-esque defensive end in the draft. He plays a power-based game and carries a physical edge with him, which lends to big plays both as a pass-rusher and in the run game. This is what the Jaguars require in their defensive ends, and Parker seems to fit.

Parker was one of the heavier defensive ends at 263 pounds, and he still managed to run a 40 at 4.68 and was tied for the fifth-best 10-yard split at 1.61. He has some real juice to his athletic profile, and he makes a lot of sense as an option moving forward.

Florida DE George Gumbs Jr.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman George Gumbs (DL39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a long history of drafting Florida Gators, especially at the defensive end position. Could George Gumbs Jr. be the next one? He is a fascinating profile after several position switches in a career that started on the offensive side of the ball at Northern Illinois. He finished his college career as an SEC pass-rusher, though, and did some interesting things.

Gumbs had the best vertical of any defensive end at 41 inches, while his broad jump was No. 8 out of 16 ends. He was ninth in the 40 with a 4.66, and he could be an interesting Day 3 option for the Jaguars to consider with one of their multiple picks in that range.

Michigan DE Jaishawn Barham

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) tackles New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaishawn Barham already made quite a bit of sense for the Jaguars considering his Michigan ties and the fact that he is one of the draft's most versatile talents. He is a strong edge setter who has also played some off-ball linebacker and he was a transfer from Maryland, which means he has performed well against improved compeition.

Barham's jumps weren't great as he had the seventh-best broad jump and didn't place very well in the vertical jump, but he ran great times. He had the seventh-best 40 and the fifth-best 10-yard split, making him a guy to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.