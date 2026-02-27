Why Devin Moore Could Be Next Jaguar from Gators Pipeline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been afraid to start tapping into the Florida Gators pipeline. Will that trend continue in 2026?

The Gators have a number of fascinating prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and the Jaguars could find the next piece of their long Gators history in the coming weeks. One Gator who makes sense to add to that group? Cornerback Devin Moore, who fits a position of need for James Gladstone and the Jaguars in a big way.

Moore struggled with injuries during different phases of his career at Florida, but the former four-star cornerback recruit still made plenty of plays for the Gators throughout his tenure with the program. And most importantly, Moore finished his career on a high note.

Moore had his healthiest season during the 2025 season, appearing in 11 games and leading the Gators secondary. Last season, he recorded two interceptions and four pass deflections while also recording two sackles for loss and one sack in the process.

Moore, of course, did have surgery in December so he will not have a full slate of testing this week at the combine.

"Yeah, so I recently had sports hernia surgery in December 2. It got cleared a few weeks ago. So all that is still on the table, but I believe, like the only thing I might do the 40-yard dash," Moore said from the combine.

Moore, of course, has been able to overcome his injuries and stay true to the Gators. A Naples native, Moore has spent his football life in Florida, and the Sunshine State has developed his love for the game.

"Since I was six years old, when I first scored my first touchdown. Ever since then, I've been in love with it," Moore said.

The Jaguars clearly have some questions at cornerback entering the early stages of the offseason with Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome both set to be free agents in just over a week. If the Jaguars, who are limited on cap space, lose both cornerbacks, they will need to find some short- and long-term options at the position this offseason.

Moore seems like a logical option for the Jaguars if that is what it comes down to. And while the Jaguars have not invested a pick in a Gators player under their new regime, there is reason to believe Moore has the skill set to be the first.

