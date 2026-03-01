3 Standout Wide Receivers From Combine for Jaguars to Keep Eyes On

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Scouting Combine, in a lot of ways, is a dying event. Fewer and fewer athletes are testing in an already uncontrolled environment that isn't anything like what happens on the football field.

With that in mind, there was still enough testing done at this week's event for the Jaguars and James Gladstone's staff to be able to find some standouts. Throughout the week, we will look at some of those standouts at positions of need. Next up: wide receivers.

Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati wideout Jeff Caldwell (WO13) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The best combine performance of the entire week looks like it belongs to Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, Caldwell tested like a much smaller wideout with a 4.31 40-yard dash that was the fourth-best among all receivers, and his 1.48 10-yard split was the top number.

Besides blazing speed, Caldwell also jumped out of the gym with the second-best vertical and broad jump measurements of the wide receiver class. He looks like a fascinating Day 3 option for the Jaguars to consider.

Alabama WR Germie Bernard

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It doesn't make sense for the Jaguars to have too much dialogue on receivers expected to go in the top-50, but Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard is currently slotted just outside that range. After his combine performance, he now looks like he could be a legit steal at No. 56 if the Jaguars trade Brian Thomas Jr. by draft night.

Bernard's 4.48 40-yard dash will not catch much attention, but he is a smooth athlete on tape who is able to glide past defenders. He still had the fifth-best 10-yard split of any receiver, while he was able to record the best three-cone and fourth-best shuttle times despite being over 200 pounds.

North Dakota State WR Bryce Lance

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The brother of former top pick Trey Lance, this North Dakota State product had himself quite a day. Athleticism clearly runs in the family, with the younger Lance running a 4.34 40-yard dash, the fifth-best amongst an impressively fast wide receiver group. Lance also had a stellar 10-yard split at 1.49 that ranked third.

Lance wasn't just fast, though. He was tied for the third-best broad jump and his 41.5 vertical jump may have been fourth-best, but it would be tops in many draft classes. On top of all of this, he also had one of the best shuttle times. He looks like a truely complete athlete at the position, making him a name to watch.

