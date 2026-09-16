Jaguars Rookie Power Rankings: Emmanuel Pregnon Keeps Soaring After Week 1
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Week 1 is in the books, and the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class made quite the introduction.
The Jaguars had several rookies make impact plays during their 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and now it is about building off of those performances.
So, how did the Jaguars rookie class play in Week 1, and what does the pecking order look like through the first week?
No. 9: DE Wesley Williams
Jaguars fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams did not play in Sunday's game against the Browns, with the Jaguars instead opting to list Williams as a healthy scratch. It appears Williams is behind undrafted rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. on the depth chart as well considering it is Thomas who is expected to be elevated this week in the wake of BJ Green's injury as opposed to Williams.
No. 8: TE Tanner Koziol
Like Williams, fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol was listed as a healthy scratch on Sunday as the Jaguars went with three tight ends. Instead of Koziol active as the third tight end, the Jaguars elevated Quintin Morris to the No. 3 tight end spot above Koziol. Morris got a decent amount of run with the Jaguars' offense on Sunday, and it is clear that he is ahead of Koziol on the depth chart thanks to his blocking and special teams value, neither of which will change anytime soon.
No. 7: DB Jalen Huskey
Jaguars third-round safety Jalen Huskey was the third of the Jaguars' trio of draft picks to be listed as a healthy scratch on Sunday. Huskey had a solid training camp but it is clear that the Jaguars have Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane above him on the depth chart, likely due to a mix of both experience in the system and special teams value.
No. 6: WR CJ Williams
CJ Williams played 10 snaps for the Jaguars on offense in Week 1, though he did not see a target come his way in the passing game. Most of his snaps came when the game was out of hand, and it is clear the Jaguars have him behind fellow rookie receiver Josh Cameron considering Cameron was getting snaps in the red-zone and in 13 personnel as early as the first quarter. Williams will be active but likely not play very much unless injuries pop up at reciever.
No. 5: DE Bryan Thomas Jr.
While Bryan Thomas was a healthy scratch in Week 1 against the Browns in favor of BJ Green, it is clear that Thomas will have a bit of a role moving forward in the wake of Green's injury. The Jaguars did sign former Arizona Cardinals linebacker/edge defender BJ Ojulari on Tuesday, which could lessen Thomas' role and impact in the weeks to come, but he should play a bit for the team in Week 2.
No. 4: DL Albert Regis
Albert Regis only played 12 snaps for the Jaguars in a rotational role, but he did record a tackle and a pressure in that span and looked relatively comfortable for his first regular-season action. He is a smaller part of the defensive tackle rotation, but that does give him a leg up over some of the other members of the rookie class who did not play or who had smaller roles.
No. 3: WR Josh Cameron
Josh Cameron had a stellar showing against the Browns in his NFL debut. He looked strong as a run blocker, got playing time with the starting offense early, and caught both of his targets against Denzel Ward for 20 yards and a touchdown. Cameron looks like the Jaguars' No. 4 receiver, and he is a younger, more explosive option for the Tim Patrick role from a year ago.
“One bite at a time, man. He shows up, he does everything right every single day," Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said this week about Cameron. "When you’re that consistent throughout camp, camp isn't easy, especially for a younger guy. They get a lot of reps, a lot of situations that they probably aren't used to, but even when he made mistakes, he came back, made it right. He’s just been making plays consistently and it showed when he got out there.”
No. 2: TE Nate Boerkircher
It did not appear as if the Jaguars had any plans to bring Nate Boerkircher along slowly as their No. 2 tight end. Boerkircher got a ton of playing time against the Browns, playing just one fewer snap than Brenton Strange and serving as the Jaguars' focal point of the running game when they went to 12 personnnel. He caught his lone target for nine yards and was not targeted on his other nine routes, but he clearly had a big role and an even bigger impact on the offense.
No. 1: OL Emmanuel Pregnon
Liam Coen said entering the game that he did not expect his team to look perfect, but he did expect them to be physical and play with an edge. That is exactly what the Jaguars got out of rookie left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, who was the only Jaguars rookie to make an official start in Week 1. Pregnon was fantastic in the running game in terms of his ability to generate movement on double teams, and he seemingly handled the Browns' interior defensive line with ease in the passing game.
“Yeah, I thought he did some really good things in pass pro specifically," Coen said on Monday. "When he was one-on-one in pass protection, he did a phenomenal job of sitting down, anchoring in pass pro. He moved some people at the point of attack, had a couple things at the second level, and a few pulls that got a little bit jacked up but I thought he played really well for his first career start.”
Pregnon is the Jaguars' future at the left guard spot, and the future certainly looks bright when he puts together performances like the one he did in Week 1.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley