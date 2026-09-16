Jaguars Rookie Power Rankings: Emmanuel Pregnon Keeps Soaring After Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Week 1 is in the books, and the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class made quite the introduction.

The Jaguars had several rookies make impact plays during their 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 , and now it is about building off of those performances.

Week 1 Rookie Snap Count %



1. MIA 27.2%

2. CLE 16.7%

3. TB 14.3%

4. TEN 14.0%

5. NYG 13.2%

6. SF 11.9%

...

32. LAR 0.0% pic.twitter.com/bkLi0Xqmyi — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) September 15, 2026

So, how did the Jaguars rookie class play in Week 1, and what does the pecking order look like through the first week?

No. 9: DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) hits the blocking sled during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams did not play in Sunday's game against the Browns, with the Jaguars instead opting to list Williams as a healthy scratch. It appears Williams is behind undrafted rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. on the depth chart as well considering it is Thomas who is expected to be elevated this week in the wake of BJ Green's injury as opposed to Williams.

No. 8: TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) catches a pass during the third day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Williams, fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol was listed as a healthy scratch on Sunday as the Jaguars went with three tight ends. Instead of Koziol active as the third tight end, the Jaguars elevated Quintin Morris to the No. 3 tight end spot above Koziol. Morris got a decent amount of run with the Jaguars' offense on Sunday, and it is clear that he is ahead of Koziol on the depth chart thanks to his blocking and special teams value, neither of which will change anytime soon.

No. 7: DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) runs a route during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars third-round safety Jalen Huskey was the third of the Jaguars' trio of draft picks to be listed as a healthy scratch on Sunday. Huskey had a solid training camp but it is clear that the Jaguars have Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane above him on the depth chart, likely due to a mix of both experience in the system and special teams value.

No. 6: WR CJ Williams

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Williams played 10 snaps for the Jaguars on offense in Week 1, though he did not see a target come his way in the passing game. Most of his snaps came when the game was out of hand, and it is clear the Jaguars have him behind fellow rookie receiver Josh Cameron considering Cameron was getting snaps in the red-zone and in 13 personnel as early as the first quarter. Williams will be active but likely not play very much unless injuries pop up at reciever.

No. 5: DE Bryan Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Bryan Thomas was a healthy scratch in Week 1 against the Browns in favor of BJ Green, it is clear that Thomas will have a bit of a role moving forward in the wake of Green's injury. The Jaguars did sign former Arizona Cardinals linebacker/edge defender BJ Ojulari on Tuesday, which could lessen Thomas' role and impact in the weeks to come, but he should play a bit for the team in Week 2.

No. 4: DL Albert Regis

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Albert Regis (98) walks off the field after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Albert Regis only played 12 snaps for the Jaguars in a rotational role, but he did record a tackle and a pressure in that span and looked relatively comfortable for his first regular-season action. He is a smaller part of the defensive tackle rotation, but that does give him a leg up over some of the other members of the rookie class who did not play or who had smaller roles.

No. 3: WR Josh Cameron

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrate the touchdown scored by wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron had a stellar showing against the Browns in his NFL debut. He looked strong as a run blocker, got playing time with the starting offense early, and caught both of his targets against Denzel Ward for 20 yards and a touchdown. Cameron looks like the Jaguars' No. 4 receiver, and he is a younger, more explosive option for the Tim Patrick role from a year ago.

“One bite at a time, man. He shows up, he does everything right every single day," Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said this week about Cameron. "When you’re that consistent throughout camp, camp isn't easy, especially for a younger guy. They get a lot of reps, a lot of situations that they probably aren't used to, but even when he made mistakes, he came back, made it right. He’s just been making plays consistently and it showed when he got out there.”

No. 2: TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It did not appear as if the Jaguars had any plans to bring Nate Boerkircher along slowly as their No. 2 tight end. Boerkircher got a ton of playing time against the Browns, playing just one fewer snap than Brenton Strange and serving as the Jaguars' focal point of the running game when they went to 12 personnnel. He caught his lone target for nine yards and was not targeted on his other nine routes, but he clearly had a big role and an even bigger impact on the offense.

No. 1: OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill with during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Liam Coen said entering the game that he did not expect his team to look perfect, but he did expect them to be physical and play with an edge. That is exactly what the Jaguars got out of rookie left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, who was the only Jaguars rookie to make an official start in Week 1. Pregnon was fantastic in the running game in terms of his ability to generate movement on double teams, and he seemingly handled the Browns' interior defensive line with ease in the passing game.

“Yeah, I thought he did some really good things in pass pro specifically," Coen said on Monday. "When he was one-on-one in pass protection, he did a phenomenal job of sitting down, anchoring in pass pro. He moved some people at the point of attack, had a couple things at the second level, and a few pulls that got a little bit jacked up but I thought he played really well for his first career start.”

Pregnon is the Jaguars' future at the left guard spot, and the future certainly looks bright when he puts together performances like the one he did in Week 1.