3 Things We Learned About the Jaguars After Frustrating Broncos Loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Win or lose, each week in the NFL gives us new information about all 32 NFL squads. For the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, that means some tough lessons learned.

The Jaguars failed to topple the Denver Broncos for a second time on the road in Week 2, losing 20-13 after leading 13-3 in the third-quarter. Now, the Jaguars must regroup and figure out how to get things back on track in Week 3.

When the Jaguars do that, what lessons can they say they learned? We break it all down following the loss to the Broncos.

The Offense Is Still Working on Its Downfield Game

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls out signals against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' passing game had been absolutely lethal in their previous nine regular-season games, but it came back down to earth during the second-half. There were some strong moments from Trevor Lawrence and the passing game in the first-half, but the Jaguars too often failed to get anything going in the second-half and on critical downs throughout the game for one big reason: their downfield passing.

The numbers say it all about the Jaguars' downfield performance against the Broncos. The Jaguars were at their best when they were throwing the ball to the middle of the field, but somehow Brenton Strange and Jakobi Meyers combined for only three targets while Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. combined for 20. Whether it was due to missed throws, pass-protection, or drops, the Jaguars simply were not good enough winning on the outside to win this game. The downfield passing game was a focus all offseason for a reason, and it is clear that it is still a work in progress through the first two weeks of the season after Sunday's results.

Per @NextGenStats: "Lawrence totaled nearly all of his production on throws between the numbers, finishing 14 for 17 for 175 yards in that area of the field, compared to just 3 for 11 for 14 yards and an interception targeting receivers outside the numbers." https://t.co/DcuRqhGj5y — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 21, 2026

Dennis Gardeck Needs More Pass-Rush Snaps

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' pass-rush had dramatically different results in Week 2 than it did in Week 1, with the pressure rate dropping from 44.8% against the Browns to 19.4% against the Broncos. Part of this was the Broncos getting the ball out of Bo Nix's hands quicker (2.74 second time to throw) compared to a week earlier, but the Jaguars have simply rarely been that ineffective at rushing the passer under Anthony Campanile. It was the second-worst game of Campanile's tenure in terms of both pressures recorded and pressure rate, behind only the Seattle Seahawks loss a year ago.

One potential solution? More pass-rush snaps for Dennis Gardeck, who was one of the few players who brought the pass-rush juice on Sunday. Gardeck had two quarterback pressures and two quarterback hits on Sunday, both leading the team, despite playing just seven pass-rush snaps. He had similar effeciency against the Cleveland Browns a week before, and he should be getting more pass-rush snaps moving forward considering he ranks sixth in that regard for the Jaguars' defense through two weeks.

The Offensive Line Still Has Work to Do

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) hits Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars had a tough test with the Broncos' pass-rush on Sunday, and they simply were not ready to meet it. The Jaguars allowed a 45.2% pressure rate, up from the 24% they allowed in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. This would have been the fifth-highest pressure rate allowed by the Jaguars last season, behind ... their 2025 battle with the Broncos. Of the six games in which the Jaguars have allowed a pressure rate of 40% or higher, the Jaguars are now 2-4.

The offensive line took big steps in Week 1, or so we thought. Week 2 with a top-notch defensive line showed us that the Jaguars' offensive line still has plenty of progress they still need to make before the Jaguars are ready to consistently compete against top defenses. It was a problem last season, and it was a problem again on Sunday.